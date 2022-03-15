Submit Release
Notice of Funding Availability - Anacostia River Explorers and Green Boats Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to implement Anacostia River Explorers Program (Project 1) and Anacostia Green Boats Program (Project 2). These projects aim to educate the public about District water bodies through on-the-water experiences of the Anacostia River, with the purpose of raising awareness of human impacts on waterways and by informing the public on how to minimize negative environmental impact. The total amount available for the projects is $320,000. DOEE makes $230,000 available for Project 1, and $90,000 available for Project 2. DOEE expects to award two grants for Project 1, and one grant for Project 2.

Beginning March 4, 2022, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the Attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2203-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 4, 2022. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and
  • Private Enterprises.

DOEE will host a pre-application public information session regarding this RFA on Thursday March 10 at 4:00pm.

Web Access>> Meeting number: 2314 956 5574 Password: Anacostia

Join by phone: 1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.) 1-650-479-3208 Call-in number (US/Canada) Access code: 2314 956 5574

For additional information regarding this RFA or to receive a calendar invite to the pre-application meeting, write to: [email protected].

