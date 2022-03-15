Erich Squire: Why It's Vital to Have a Solid Ecommerce Strategy
Erich Squire on Why It's Vital to Have a Solid Ecommerce StrategyPORTAGE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One has an idea for a business that will really blow away an e-commerce store. But what about strategy? With an extensive background in e-commerce and business, Erich Squire understands the complicated issues that can impact a business prospects for success. Because of this, he knows how important it is to have a solid strategy in place for e-commerce business before one gets started.
Erich Squire on the Importance of Business Strategy
To better position a business and make intelligent decisions for e-commerce strategy, one first needs to develop a business strategy, which should include a survey of SWOT, or strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. This allows one to see where a company should be positioned to gain the most out of every action one takes.
After one has made the SWOT analysis, determine the business objectives. This should include what sectors one is going to enter, who the key customers will be, how one will approach them and what it will take to win their business. One will want to look at potential competitors as well and how one can make their products or services stand out.
Erich Squire on Ecommerce Strategy Development
Developing an e-commerce strategy will be the next step. This will include going over issues such as digital marketing, including social media marketing, pay-per-click advertising, content marketing and similar approaches. For example, if one's main customers will be other businesses, one may want to focus more on advertising on business-to-business platforms such as LinkedIn. On the other hand, if one is going to be selling to the general public, sites such as Facebook and Instagram may work better for one's purposes. If one is selling home goods, platforms such as Pinterest or YouTube may be better options to focus on.
No matter what one is going to sell, understanding how one will go through sales steps is a vital part of turning their interest in products and services into sales. Has one looked at specific CRM or funnel software to move prospects into customers? Does one have content available to keep them interested and to get them invested in purchasing from a business? Does one have a strategy to create urgency as they move through the sales funnel so that one can quickly realize solid growth?
What To Do Next?
Erich Squire also understands the importance of understanding where strategy will take one next. When one has got their first sales lined up, how will one undergo fulfillment of those sales? When one suddenly get a surge in demand, how will one address that surge? It's important to not only make plans to make sales, but also how one will handle them and how one will scale a business to keep up with that demand without losing customers.
If one has got some great ideas on how to start an e-commerce company, why not start by coming up with a solid strategy to get it off the ground and see it through its initial growth periods? Stuck on what to do? Erich Squire is available for consultation, helping one plan ahead.
