Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,926 in the last 365 days.

Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027

Daikin Industries, Carrier Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nortek Air, Samsung Electronics, Danfoss, MIDEA, Toshiba, Siemens, and Ferroli, among others, are the key players in the pharmaceutical HVAC systems market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 3.7% from 2022 and 2027. The pharmaceutical HVAC systems market is largely driven by the growing demand for a high degree of control over pressure, temperature, humidity, and other factors in the pharmaceutical industry.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing investment in research and development in the pharmaceutical industry has also had a positive influence on the growth of the market
  • The growing demand for cleanrooms in the research and development of pharmaceutical products has also been instrumental in the development of the pharmaceutical HVAC system market
  • The growing development of new pharmaceutical infrastructure is expected to enhance the growth of the market
  • The new construction segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the implementation type
  • The cooling segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the product type
  • Daikin Industries, Carrier Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nortek Air, Samsung Electronics, Danfoss, MIDEA, Toshiba, Siemens, and Ferroli, among others, are the key players in the pharmaceutical HVAC systems market


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/pharmaceutical-hvac-systems-market-3711


Implementation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • New Construction
  • Retrofit

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • HVAC Equipment
  • Consumables
  • Services

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Cooling
  • Heating
  • Ventilation Equipment
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.