Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027
Daikin Industries, Carrier Corporation, Lennox International Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Nortek Air, Samsung Electronics, Danfoss, MIDEA, Toshiba, Siemens, and Ferroli, among others, are the key players in the pharmaceutical HVAC systems market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 3.7% from 2022 and 2027. The pharmaceutical HVAC systems market is largely driven by the growing demand for a high degree of control over pressure, temperature, humidity, and other factors in the pharmaceutical industry.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pharmaceutical HVAC Systems Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The growing investment in research and development in the pharmaceutical industry has also had a positive influence on the growth of the market
- The growing demand for cleanrooms in the research and development of pharmaceutical products has also been instrumental in the development of the pharmaceutical HVAC system market
- The growing development of new pharmaceutical infrastructure is expected to enhance the growth of the market
- The new construction segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the implementation type
- The cooling segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the product type
Implementation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- New Construction
- Retrofit
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- HVAC Equipment
- Consumables
- Services
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Cooling
- Heating
- Ventilation Equipment
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
