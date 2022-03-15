Smith | Schnider, Real Estate Industry Leader, Announces Sue Martinez as New VP of Marketing
An award-winning industry veteran, Martinez brings 30+ years of experience with national homebuilders.ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith | Schnider, a real estate industry leader specializing in providing sales and marketing services to developers and home builders, recently hired Sue Martinez as Vice President of Marketing.
Martinez will work as part of the Smith | Schnider executive team to manage company marketing efforts and assist in achieving project sales goals. Martinez has more than 25 years’ experience as a vice president of sales and marketing with both regional and national homebuilders. Her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. She has developed award-winning corporate brand campaigns for multiple regional builders—including Grayson Homes, Edgemoore Homes and Pillars Development Group—and together, her teams have won more than 100 awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design, and community planning.
Before joining Smith | Schnider, Martinez was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Pillars Development Group, where among her duties, she managed all company sales and marketing efforts for their luxury condominium and urban townhouse projects, winning a Great American Living Award (GALA) for her marketing efforts.
“Sue is well-known in our industry for her wealth of knowledge and experience being uniquely focused on new luxury home sales,” says Ron Smith, Smith | Schnider’s Founding Principal, President and Principal Broker. “Her results-driven attitude and ability to implement successful marketing solutions truly adds to our firm’s offerings.”
A graduate of Bethany College with a B.A. in Communications, Martinez’s extensive volunteer work includes leadership and committee positions with the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), including a past position as president of their Sales and Marketing Council and past chair of both the HomeAID and GALA sponsorship committees. She is a current member of NVBIA’s Sales Achievement Committee.
Smith | Schnider was founded in principle to provide a more personal and dedicated client service approach to condominium developer and home builder project sales. Through better communication, superior service and trusted sales efforts, the entire Smith | Schnider team works to help each client reach their goals.
About Smith | Schnider
Formed in 2015, and located in Arlington, VA, Smith | Schnider provides sales and marketing services to condominium developers and home builders. Founding principals Ron Smith, Marty Schnider and Julie Zelaska have been at the forefront of some of the most successful condominium sales in the DC Metropolitan Area, including Turnberry Tower, The Columbia Residences, and Lionsgate at Woodmont Corner. Current and upcoming projects include three Falls Church, VA single-family communities, townhomes in Fairfax City and Old Town Alexandria, as well as five Washington, DC condominium projects. For more information, call 703-935-1218 or visit www.smithschnider.com.
