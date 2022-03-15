Acuity introduces STREAM 6.0 Integrated Risk Management platform
Acuity Risk Management is excited to announce the refreshed iteration of award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform STREAM.UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this latest release, STREAM 6.0 sports a fresh look: a modern User Interface (UI) focused on simplicity, consistency, and a sleeker, cleaner style. The layout of STREAM 6.0 has been re-engineered with accessibility and ease-of-use in mind, and a variety of technical improvements paired with new widgets and intuitive icons make this edition of STREAM the best so far in terms of user experience.
Simon Marvell, Co-Founder and CEO of Acuity, said: “STREAM 6.0 is a result of Acuity’s commitment to continually improving our Integrated Risk Management platform. The backbone of our offering is an easy to use and deploy system that provides rapid time-to-value to organisations of all sizes and varying risk maturity levels”.
6 highlights from STREAM 6.0
1. In-App Messaging
In-App Messaging has become an integral part of people's lives, both in a personal and professional context. STREAM 6.0 steps up to this challenge of increased demand for communication by allowing users to securely collaborate with others by sending messages within the platform. Working together in STREAM using the messaging feature can help teams collaborate efficiently, speed up process and facilitate actions, as well as build stronger relationships.
2. Workflow with system messages
STREAM 6.0 also extends the workflow toolbox to now include system messages. It allows administrators to configure workflow rules that trigger messages based upon properties such as deployment values, status, impact, dates, and various other parameters. This helps teams to streamline processes, establish accountability and work in a ‘cleaner’ way with less likelihood of tasks or activities slipping through the cracks.
3. Configurable colour scheme
Users will be excited to discover that STREAM 6.0 now offers the ability to configure the colour schemes of the application to match corporate style guides.
4. Drillable navigation
A new way to navigate into STREAM objects from list screens has been introduced in 6.0. Removing click-through buttons and replacing them with hyperlinks suggesting additional content now enables users to browse through information more easily and efficiently.
5. Improved layouts for assessment panels (Risks & Controls) and new Dashboard widgets
Visual aspects of the risk assessment and control assessment sections in STREAM have been re-engineered to bring more logic to the user experience when viewing and assessing risks and controls.
The risk assessment section now displays the attributes of quantitative and qualitative risk (initial risk, residual risk, respective impacts etc.) in a much clearer and straightforward way, and the control assessment section shows the details of an assessed control in a revamped layout and improved structure for enhanced visibility.
6. New keyboard shortcuts
STREAM 6.0 includes new keyboard shortcuts to allow users to take screenshots, export data in a variety of formats more easily and more, which enhances the usability of the application.
Why STREAM 6.0?
Ultimately, the latest iteration of Acuity’s award-winning Integrated Risk Management platform STREAM is designed to provide a smooth user experience and help organisations better manage their risks through a consistent approach informed by a holistic 360-degree view of risk.
With STREAM 6.0, you can:
• Spend more time on the tasks that matter and less time on administration.
• Make better decisions by having clear visibility to risk and compliance on-demand and centralized in a single location.
• Respond faster by monitoring the status of scheduled activities, including due dates, and the person responsible.
• Enhance quality and consistency across the enterprise by ensuring that everyone is following company standards.
To find out more, request a demo of STREAM now.
Doris Cozma, Marketing Manager
Acuity Risk Management
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn