Barre3 St. Charles Commemorates One Year of Business with Open House, Free Classes and Exclusive Discounts
Workouts are fully modifiable, meeting each individual’s needs regardless of their fitness experience.
Locally owned fitness studio will donate portion of event proceeds to Girls on the Run St. Louis; Complimentary pain-relieving treatments provided by MyoCore
It was important to us when we opened Barre3 that we weren’t just opening another fitness studio, but creating a community where individuals are accepted and welcomed just as they are.”ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barre3 St. Charles, a woman-owned boutique fitness studio located at 333 1st Capitol Dr in St. Charles, MO, will hold an open house on Saturday April 2, 2022 from 12 pm to 5 pm to celebrate their first year of business in the St. Charles community. Offering five, 30-minute trial classes throughout the event, open house attendees can try the barre-based workouts free of charge and purchase discounted membership packages. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary, non-invasive pain-relieving treatments from MyoCore, free beverages and refreshments, and the opportunity to learn more about event partner Girls on the Run St. Louis, a local nonprofit foundation that has served over 65,000 girls since 2002.
— Sally Miller, studio co-owner
Barre3 classes combine strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness, designed to leave participants feeling balanced and empowered from within. All workouts are fully modifiable, meeting each individual’s needs regardless of their fitness experience. Barre3’s programs emphasize body positivity and inclusivity, encouraging individuals to focus less on size and more on finding a healthy relationship with exercise. In 2020, co-owners and St. Charles natives Karen Timmons and Sally Miller founded the studio, just blocks away from historic Main Street. Despite ambitiously opening during a global pandemic, Barre3 saw an unprecedented year of success.
“The culture Barre3 is built on resonated with me on a deeper level, especially during this past year,” said co-owner Karen Timmons. “There is this welcoming atmosphere that allows anyone to participate in the joy of movement, no matter the degree of their athletic ability. We wanted to bring that positive energy to our home community of St. Charles, especially during a time that has been universally challenging for so many people.”
Offering those unfamiliar with Barre3 a chance to experience the workouts and programs, the studio will offer free classes throughout the open house with a 30-minute break in between each session to clean and sanitize the space while participants meet the staff and learn more about the benefits of barre workouts. Advance sign-up for the complimentary classes is required with a capacity of 20 participants per session. Exclusive, on-site discounts and membership specials will be available for purchase, including two weeks of unlimited classes for $39 (regularly $49), and a month of unlimited classes for $79 (regularly $89). Those who sign up for an unlimited membership will receive their first two months with Barre3 at 50% off, an exclusive offer available only for open house attendees.
During the day portion of the event, visitors can experience a free treatment session from MyoCore, “a comprehensive conservative pain center specializing in providing customized treatments for acute and chronic pain patients.” For privacy and comfort, two massage tables will be placed in the upstairs area of the Barre3 building. The center treats common conditions such as neck pain, headaches, shoulder pain, lower back pain and more, and is located across the street from Barre3 in the SSM Health St. Joseph center.
Barre3 will donate 10% of all proceeds from class packages and memberships sold during the event to Girls on the Run St. Louis, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to empowering girls for a lifetime of healthy living through physical activity-based youth development programs. Cash donations will also be accepted. Funds raised from the event will go towards the foundation’s scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to families who are unable to pay the program registration fees. Girls on the Run is designed for 3rd to 8th graders and integrates training for a 5K with important life lessons to help girls better navigate life experiences and make healthier choices. Open house visitors can learn more about the nonprofit’s initiatives during the event, which closely align with Barre’s commitment to helping people discover balance and empowerment from within.
“It was important to us when we opened Barre3 that we weren’t just opening another fitness
studio, but creating a community where individuals are accepted and welcomed just as they are,” said Sally Miller, studio co-owner. “With this event, we hope to give more people the opportunity to discover what Barre3 has to offer, and to do so in a meaningful way that supports our local St. Charles community.”
For a class schedule and to register for a complimentary open house class, visit https://bit.ly/barre3openhouse. For more information, call 636-688-7340 or email stcharles@barre3.com.
###
About Barre3 St. Charles
In 2018, Sally Miller, a 2-time Ironman triathlete, life-long tennis player, and former competitive gymnast, introduced cousin and long-time friend Karen Timmons, a busy working mother with decades of corporate marketing expertise to Barre3. Barre3’s culture, built on body positivity, inclusivity and empowerment resonated with both women, who jumped at the opportunity to bring that positive energy to the St. Charles community. Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness. With completely modifiable workouts, classes are designed for every fitness level, encouraging individuals to build healthy relationships with exercise from beginner to expert. Since 2020, Barre3 St. Charles has been helping women in the St. Louis area make time for themselves, challenging their bodies and minds in a safe, supportive space. Barre3 St. Charles is part of a larger network of over 170 studios nationwide. For more information or to book your next class, visit https://barre3.com/studio-locations/st-charles or call 636-688-7340.
Kerry Andersen
1905 New Media
+1 337-292-0725
email us here