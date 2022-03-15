Statues.Com Pays Tribute to Madam C.J. Walker to Kick Off 2-Year Campaign Honoring Women in Statue

Madam C.J. Walker bust

Madam C.J. Walker bust, back

I got my start by giving myself a start. - Madame CJ Walker

The “SculptHER™” Collection begins with Walker, famed black entrepreneur and noted philanthropist. The collection honors remarkable women who shaped history.

I hope her presence on the desks of aspiring entrepreneurs and the bookshelves of young girls will help build confidence and inspire dreams.”
— A'Lelia Bundles, Walker's great-great-granddaughter and biographer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with Women’s History Month, Statues.Com has launched its special collection of statues entitled, “SculptHER™” by paying tribute to Madam C. J. Walker, a haircare industry pioneer whose business empire provided employment for thousands of Black women.

Born Sarah Breedlove on a Louisiana cotton plantation two years after the Civil War, Walker (1867-1919) defied the odds to become one of the first self-made American women millionaires. She gained a reputation as a philanthropist, a patron of the arts, and an advocate for social justice.

Walker gave generously to educational institutions including several historically Black colleges. She donated to Black YMCAs and YWCAs as well as to the NAACP’s anti-lynching campaign and the preservation fund for Frederick Douglass’s historic home. Villa Lewaro, her Irvington, New York home, is a National Historic Landmark.

"I am thrilled to work with Victoria Karpos and Statues.com to introduce this bust of Madam C. J Walker," says A'Lelia Bundles, Walker's great-great-granddaughter, and biographer. "I hope her presence on the desks of aspiring entrepreneurs and the bookshelves of young girls will help build confidence and inspire dreams."

The “SculptHER™ Collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture,” pays homage to acclaimed women who changed the world with their prodigious contributions in the fields of science, civil rights, human rights, business, journalism, archeology, astronomy, aviation, the arts, sports, education, and much more.

