Supporting Wisconsin’s small businesses

Register now for the 9th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy

MADISON, WI. MARCH 15, 2022 – While the U.S. celebrates its varied and successful small businesses during the 50th National Small Business Week, Wisconsin business owners and entrepreneurs will have the chance to learn and network for free during the Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy.

This four-day virtual conference takes place May 3 to 6. On May 6, participants will also have the opportunity to join in-person events hosted by partner organizations across the state.

“Wisconsin’s small business owners are hard-working innovators whose ingenuity solves problems, builds businesses and communities,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “These business owners need to understand that they’re not alone as they work to grow their business. The entire state of Wisconsin is supporting them with educational opportunities such as the Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy, grants and partnerships with nonprofit groups and the federal Small Business Administration that offer training, advice, loans and so much more.”

The Small Business Academy’s virtual sessions will cover topics such as: finding funding, marketing, cybersecurity and earning government certifications. Small business owners, entrepreneurs looking for funding ideas and individuals considering starting a business are all encouraged to attend.

Sponsored by US Bank, the conference is free but registration is required. Go to: sbeacademy.com to register and learn more.

During registration, individuals will be asked to choose from a variety of in-person events being held across the state on the academy’s final day, May 6. Events, which are hosted by WEDC partners, will take place in the Milwaukee, Madison, La Crosse, Appleton/Oshkosh, Crandon and Eau Claire areas.

The 9th Annual Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy is hosted by WEDC and its partners: the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Department of Transportation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, Ethnic Diverse Business Coalition and the SCORE Association.

During National Small Business Week, May 1-7, the SBA will be traveling to communities around the state to present this year’s National Small Business Week awards to the Wisconsin winners. The award winners will be speaking at a panel discussion during the academy.

For updates on SBA’s award winners, please go to: http://www.sba.gov/wi.