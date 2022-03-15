European Leadership University (ELU) is Internationally Accredited by ASIC
ASIC Accreditation Is the International Recognition Validating That ELU Meets The Quality Standards of Best Practice in Higher EducationAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Leadership University (ELU) has been accredited by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC), making it the first international accreditation for the institution.
ASIC is an independent quality assurance body based in the UK, specialising in assessing the quality of educational providers around the globe. It operates in more than 60 countries and works with governments and institutions to enhance education quality. They have strict criteria in place to evaluate educational institutional systems worldwide.
According to Alvin Mangel, Chair of ELU Examination Board, “The ASIC accreditation is granted after they have inspected the institution completely across multiple areas of operation based on specified criteria. This means ELU has undergone a rigorous evaluation and has been declared as an institution that meets high standards of education.”
ELU has been a fully recognised university with official approval and decree by the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus where ELU has received institutional accreditation in 2016 and, earned complete program accreditation by the Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation, and Coordination Council (YÖDAK) in 2017 and recently, ELU has been awarded international accreditation by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (ASIC).
Earning accreditation indicates that the institution has a clear mission, the resources to achieve the mission, is evolving with changing standards, and has maintained a good reputation. It gives greater recognition for student credentials for academic excellence and career development.
“Attaining international accreditation as a higher education institution indicates that the quality and excellence of education are assured,” explained Mr Mangel. “This means our students can have the peace of mind that they are enrolling in an established and recognized institution that follows best educational practices and provides a student-centered learning environment.”
