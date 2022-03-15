NASDAQ: BMBL Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Bumble Inc. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 25, 2022. NASDAQ: BMBL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 24, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL). The plaintiff alleges that the that SPO’s registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that Bumble’s paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter, that paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app, that a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble’s transition of its payment platform, and that as a result, Bumble’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

Those who purchased shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


