High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Growing Applications of High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy in Healthcare to Drive High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study titled ‘High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Modality, Method, Application, and End User.’ The global high intensity focused ultrasound therapy market is expected to reach US$ 755.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The high intensity focused ultrasound is a noninvasive therapeutic technique that utilizes nonionizing ultrasonic waves to heat the tissues. HIFU can be used to increase the flow of blood or lymph, and the treatment aims to kill cancer cells with high-frequency sound waves. However, it doesn't pass through thick bones, therefore, it is not suitable for every cancer. Moreover, the machine used in this treatment gives off high-frequency sound waves

The major players operating in the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market include Image Guided Therapy, EDAP, Sonacare Medical and LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd, Mianyang Sonic Electronic, Insightec Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., FUS Instruments among others.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound therapy market. For instance, in July 2019, Insightec received the FDA approval to the Exablate Neuro, it has focused ultrasound device for performing incision-less thalamotomy guided by MR imaging.

Cancer is one of the key causes of deaths across the globe and is affecting the quality of life to a large scale. Thus, cancer would be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the WHO in 2018, cancer was a cause of ~9.6 million deaths around the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore, the National Cancer Institute predicted that ~1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2018.

Global High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market, based on method, was segmented as, Non-Invasive and minimal invasive. In 2018, the Non-Invasive segment held a largest market share of the High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market, by method. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because it is conventional treatment which does not need incision into the body or the replacement of tissue. This market segment is expected to grow at significant rate in the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Cancer is one of the leading cause of deaths across the globe and is extremely affecting the quality of life. Thus, cancer will be burden on society if not diagnosed and treated on time. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, approximately, 9.6 million deaths across the globe were due to cancer. Furthermore the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is also facing the problem of growing prevalence of cancer. The top 15 countries with Cancer prevalence are: Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia, India, Laos, and Cambodia. According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, in India total deaths due to cancer were 784,821. These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced cancer diagnostics and treatment in various regions across the globe. Thus driving the growth of High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) market during the forecast period.

Market leaders are involved in product approvals and launches which have promoted its growth. For instance, in October 2017, EDAP TMS S.A approved its product by FDA. EDAP TMS SA, FDA approval of its Ablatherm-Fusion device, it enables a more precise method for targeting of diagnosed areas within the prostate.

Few on the important key developments from the industry are mentioned below:

December 2018 - Insightec Ltd. received the FDA approval to the Exablate Neuro, the expansion of the indication to include the treatment of patients with tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease (PD)

June 2017 - Philips entered into an agreement with Profound Medical Corp. to deepen the existing collaboration and increase the scale of its MR-guided High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) business

May 2016 - SonaCare Medical started a marketing alliance with Invivo. As part of this strategic partnership, SonaCare Medical has licensed from Invivo their UroNav fusion software achieve compatibility with the Sonablate planning system.

