Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Key Players & Regional Demand

Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Trends – Rapid growth of end-use automotive, electronics, textile, and construction industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polypropylene PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.

Currently, long-fiber thermoplastic PP compounds are used in automotive front-end carriers, door panels, pedals, under body shields, and many more. It has reached its peak with the help of resin companies. Glass fibers are combined with PP compounds to make different parts of the car, which enables replacing steel with PP compound. It even helps to reduce the use of expensive engineering plastics, and enables offering of more cost-effective vehicles to consumers.

However, easy availability of other lightweight materials as substitutes and increasing trend of plastic recycling are expected to hamper growth of the global PP compound market to some extent over the forecast period.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Polypropylene (PP) Compound market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Polypropylene (PP) Compound industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Automotive segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for PP compounds such as resins and low-density PP compounds, which is boosting revenue growth of the automotive segment.

Impact copolymer segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to excellent performance in outdoor applications and components with cost-effective, low strength, and ductile materials. It can be used for various purposes such as blow molding, sheet extrusion, and thermoforming.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to its cost-efficient feedstock. Shale gas, which is derived from the feedstock, increases the cost competitiveness among manufacturers. Besides, presence of some major companies such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kingfa Science &Technology Co. Ltd., and others is boosting growth of the PP compound market in the region.

Some major companies in the market report include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Avient Corporation, Ravago Holdings America, Inc., Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc., Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd., PP-Plus Corporation, and HEXPOL AB (RheTech).

Emergen Research has segmented the global PP compound market on the basis of product, polymer type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mineral Filled

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Reinforced

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Homo Polymers

Random Copolymers

Impact Copolymers

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

