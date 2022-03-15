Masterbatch Market Size & Competitive Analysis, Growth Prospects, Trend, Regulatory Landscape & Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Masterbatch Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global masterbatch Market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for masterbatch in production of wires for use across various end-use industries, rising focus on improving fuel-efficiency of vehicles, and increasing demand for packaging materials. Increasing concerns and initiatives to reduce air pollution and environmental impacts due to automotive emissions is driving a steady shift towards Electric Vehicles (EVs). This trend is also leading to incorporation of more lightweight and high-performance components in vehicles, especially in automotive wires, which in turn would require novel formulations and materials such as masterbatch. Color coding of wires is essential as it helps in diagnosing electrical problems in a circuit. Color masterbatches are widely used for rapid color dilution, prevent insulation surface irregularities, and manage color intensity in vital manufacturing processes with constantly increasing speed of production and reducing extruder length and thickness of insulation.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Masterbatch industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Masterbatch market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Masterbatch industry.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Masterbatch Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Masterbatch market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Masterbatch market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Masterbatch market.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

• The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Masterbatch market into a broad product spectrum.

• The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

• A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In December 2019, PolyOne Corporation made an announcement about signing an agreement for acquisition of color and additive masterbatch business of Clariant.

• Among the product type segments, additive segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Additive masterbatch prevents degradation due to heat and offers protection from oxidation and UV rays. Also, it provides excellent resistance to fire and electricity.

• Among the industry vertical segments, building & construction segment accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020. Black masterbatches are commonly used inn deck railings, tubing, pipes, and fencing. Masterbatches prevents corrosion caused to building end-products due to chemicals and also improves wear and tear resistance.

Some major players in the market include LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of product type, polymer, industry vertical, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o White

o Black

o Color

o Additive

o Filler

• Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Polypropylene

o High-density Polyethylene

o Low Density Polyethylene

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Polystyrene

o Polyurethane

o Others

• Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Building & Construction

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Textile

o Consumer Goods

o Agriculture

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Sweden

7. BENELUX

8. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Israel

5. Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

