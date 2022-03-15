E-Fuel Market Share Accelerating at a Rapid Pace due to Innovative Strategies

allied market research report

Global Market by Fuel Type, Application, and State: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro fuels also known as e-fuels are an emerging class of carbon-neutral fuel used as replacement fuels that are made by storing electrical energy from renewable sources. The extraction of hydrogen is required for the production of e-fuel. This is accomplished through an electrolysis cycle that separates water (for example seawater from desalination plants) into hydrogen and oxygen components. Furthermore, the hydrogen is combined with CO2 extracted from the air and converted into a fluid energy carrier (e-fuel) via the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis. The strategy is known as the power-to-fluid cycle because electricity is utilized for the production of e-fuels. Electricity is stored in the form of fluid so that is easy to store and simple to transport.

The development of the automobile industry, as well as the rise in demand for eco-friendly fuel due to urbanization and industrialization drive the E-fuel market growth. According to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, India is anticipated to be the third-largest traveler vehicle market by 2021 across the globe. Furthermore, automobile exports increased by 14.50%, in 2019, however, higher investment, improvement, transportation, inventory, and extractions are some of the significant market challenges.

The report includes an explicit breakdown of the major driving factors, market trends, major market players, and top investment pockets. It focuses on how the recent technological encroachments have influenced the growth of the market. The state-of-the-art strategies implemented by the market players are also conferred in the report. Moreover, a depiction of how these players have assimilated several strategies to withstand the intense competition in the industry has put on immense value to the report.

Market Trends

• SereneU the 4th generation of SerEnergy’s fuel cell was the product upgrade by AMEC in April 2021, with features such as a long lifetime, less service, and maintenance.

• Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group announced a new joint venture cell-centric in April 2021, which is expected to increase the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells.

• Evergreen will acquire CarbonLite’s PET Recycling facility in June 2021, increasing the production capacity and assisting with expansion.

Competitive Analysis

The E-Fuel Market is segmented based on fuel type, application, state and geography. The applications covered in the market research report are stationary, transport and portable. Types discussed during the study are Agility Fuel Solutions, Sunfire, Carbon Recycling, CFT, AMEC, Climeworks, Audi, Clean Fuels Development Coalition, InfraTec.

The report takes in an analysis of the major market players active in the global E-Fuel market. It emphasizes on the business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations incorporated by these market players to reinforce their position in the market. The market report takes account of statistics, tables, and charts to present a detailed study of the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the E-Fuel market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the E-Fuel market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the E-Fuel market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed E-Fuel market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Fuel Type

• E Diesel

• E Gasoline

• Ethanol

• Hydrogen

By Application

• Portable

• Stationary

• Transportation

• Others

By State

• Liquid Fuel

• Gas Fuel