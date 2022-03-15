Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) Market Share by Growth Size, Driving Factors, Key Segments and Regional Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Optically Clear Adhesives (OCAs) market size is expected to reach USD 3,218.7 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving steady market revenue growth include rising demand for touchscreen display devices and optical devices among consumers. Optically clear adhesives are preferred adhesives for bonding touch panels, display screens, and in various other applications involving bonding of lens in microscopes, cameras, and prisms. Optically clear adhesives offer a strong bonding on various substrates, including plastics used in smartphones and automotive displays. These adhesives enhance display performance and viewability, as well as aid in lessening loss of light caused by reflection and also to improve contrast ratios.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Optically Clear Adhesives industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Optically Clear Adhesives market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Optically Clear Adhesives Market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Optically Clear Adhesives market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Optically Clear Adhesives market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Optically Clear Adhesives market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In July 2019, Panacol announced the launch of Vitralit 50004, which is an innovative one-component optically clear adhesive. Vitralit 50004 is a UV-curable adhesive based on acrylic with ultra-low viscosity and finds application for laminating optics and bonding displays.

• Silicone is one of the most commonly used resins in optically clear adhesives and is especially ideal for use on substrates that demand high temperature performance, attributed to temperature resistance properties of silicone. Also, silicone-based optically clear adhesives can endure shock, impact, and vibration, while upholding stress resistance.

• Among the industry vertical segments, aerospace segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Optically clear adhesives are used in displays screen in aircraft cockpits to aid in enhanced display performance. Also, it efficiently removes any gaps between the LCD/LED and cover glass, while delivering anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-glare characteristics to the cover glass.

Some major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont, the 3M Company, LINTEC Corporation, Norland Products Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Dymax Corporation, and Scapa Group PLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesives market on the basis of resin type, application, industry vertical, and region:

• Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Acrylic

o Polyvinyl Acetate

o Silicone

o Polyurethane

o Epoxy

o Others

• Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Signage

o Monitors

o Automotive Display Screens

o Others

• Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o Electrical & Electronics

o Automotive

o Energy

o Aerospace

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Sweden

7. BENELUX

8. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Israel

5. Rest of MEA