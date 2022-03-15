Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,906 in the last 365 days.

Coinigy Expands its Supported Cryptocurrency Exchanges with the addition of FTX US...

/EIN News/ -- Morristown, NJ, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinigy, the leading provider of crypto trading solutions, today announced the addition of the FTX US crypto exchange to its trading platform.  

Coinigy subscribers can now access charts, check balances, and trade on FTX US. The Coinigy platform provides unparalleled market access with the ability to trade FTX US as well more than ten other cryptocurrency exchanges including such well-known names as Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase Pro and more.  The Coinigy platform allows users to consolidate trades across exchanges. 

“We’re excited to add FTX US to our list of available crypto exchanges” said William Kehl, Senior Vice President.  “Coinigy was developed with the goal of giving traders a powerful trading platform that can access multiple cryptocurrency markets.   The addition of FTX US is a natural extension of achieving that goal.”

Coinigy is one of the most popular global trading platforms for active crypto currency traders with access to over 45 exchanges, 6,800 markets and 16,000 currencies from a single interface.  Over 750,000 traders have accessed the trade platform worldwide. Coinigy also provides extensive historical Crypto Trading Data.

About Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to more than 45 exchanges including, Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex and 6,800 markets and currency pairs. The platform offers multi exchange real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools through its subscription-based service.

For more information:
http://www.coinigy.com
https://twitter.com/coinigy
https://www.facebook.com/coinigy
https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinigy/


Dina Badia
PR
Coinigy
Pr (at) lightspeedcrypto.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Coinigy Expands its Supported Cryptocurrency Exchanges with the addition of FTX US...

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.