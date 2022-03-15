Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Size To Witness Huge Revenue and Growth Revenue Acceleration by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Trends – Growing demand for cold supply chain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing. Rapid growth of e-commerce is influencing the logistics & supply chain industry to a substantial extent due to the rising need to manage increased order volumes and cater to customer shipping expectations, as well as to align to business model with evolving customer preferences.

Factors influencing the growth of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The Global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Competitive Landscape:

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Logistics & Supply Chain Industry market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key players in the market include DB Schenker, FedEx Corporation, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., AP Moller Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Geodis, United Parcel Service of America Inc., CH Robinson Worldwide Inc., JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., and BDP International.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• In May 2021, Etihad Rail of United Arab Emirates and Transport, which is a company providing digital freight services, announced the signing of a partnership contract to streamline logistics sector service provision. The partnership is intended for integrated logistics services joint development via digital solutions, comprising booking, tracking, and multi-modal connectivity.

• Roadways transportation mode requires a lower investment of capital than other transportation modes. The primary benefit of this transportation mode is that it can provide delivery services from warehouse-to warehouse, source to destination, and door-to-door, leading to a reduction of loading and unloading expenses, cartage expense, and various other related inland transport costs. Also, road transportation mode is very adaptable and flexible to reach most remotely located areas.

• Logistics & supply chain industry via cold chain logistics service aids in extending perishable food products shelf-life by controlling factors that cause spoilage of food. Rising demand for fruits and vegetables, and meat and seafood across the globe due to advancements in packaging materials, which is further propelling growth of the logistics & supply chain industry market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics & supply chain industry market on the basis of transportation mode, application, industry vertical, and region:

• Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Railways

o Roadways

o Airways

o Waterways

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Transportation

o Warehousing

o Sourcing & Procurement

o Others

• Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Manufacturing

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Aerospace

o BFSI

o Government & Public Utilities

o Media & Entertainment

o Food & Beverages

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Sweden

7. BENELUX

8. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Israel

5. Rest of MEA

