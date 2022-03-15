Digital Ink Market An Insight On The Important Factors And Trends Influencing The Global Industry Scenario By 2026

Digital Ink Market Size

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods fuel the growth of the global digital ink market. By type, the digital textile ink segment would remain lucrative through 2019–2026. On the other hand, by geography, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% till 2026.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost impedes the growth to some extent.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The digital ink market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the digital ink market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the digital ink market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on technology type, the ink-jet segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share during the estimated period. At the same time, the electrography segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

Based on region, Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding half of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The other two regions assessed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

Leading players in the industry-

• Dover Corporation

• Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ)

• DIC Corporation

• Du Pont

• Flint Group

• Marabu GmbH & Co. KG

• Nazdar Ink Technologies

• Toyo Inc.

• Sc Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Wikoff Color Corporation

