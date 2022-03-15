Activated Carbon Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Activated Carbon Market Size

Environmental factors affecting availability of raw material such as coconut shells increases cost of raw material, which can hamper growth of market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for water purification, increasing government subsidies and environmental standards, and rapid industrialization across the world drive the growth of the global activated carbon market. By application, the liquid phase segment held the major share in 2015. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR by 2022.

Activated carbon is used for adsorption and chemical reactions in purification, decaffeination, fuel storage, water treatment, food processing and many other processes. The world activated carbon market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The activated carbon market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the activated carbon market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the activated carbon market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

By geography, North America generated the highest market share in 2015, garnering more than two-fifths of the global activated carbon market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By application, liquid phase holds the substantial share as activated carbon is majorly used in this phase for purification and filtration. However, gas phase holds potential and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the activated carbon market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the activated carbon market

• Post-sales support and free customization

The key market players analyzed in the global activated carbon market report include Jacobi Carbons AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Siemens Water Technologies Corp, ADA-ES Inc., Carbotech, Carbon Resources LLC, Clarinex Group, Carbon Activated Corporation, Cabot Corporation, and Kureha Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

