SB606 in Sen: Published 3-12-2022 - 2022-03-14

SB606 - 2022-03-14
WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to create 85.52 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: publishing and reporting requirements for the transportation infrastructure loan program. (FE)
Status: S - Enacted into law
|10/8/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senators Cowles, Feyen and Stroebel; cosponsored by Representatives Dallman, Armstrong, Dittrich, Duchow, Kuglitsch, Mursau and Spiros
|532
|10/8/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government
|532
|10/26/2021 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|11/3/2021 Sen.
|Representative Knodl added as a cosponsor
|594
|11/3/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|12/1/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|12/6/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0
|636
|12/6/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|697
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a second time
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|716
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|683
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|772
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 8:33 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|818
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|835
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|835
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|835
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|835
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|835
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly concurred in
|824
|3/2/2022 Sen.
|Report correctly enrolled
|841
|3/14/2022 Sen.
|Report approved by the Governor on 3-11-2022. 2021 Wisconsin Act 170
|3/14/2022 Sen.
|Published 3-12-2022
