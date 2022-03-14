SB606 in Sen: Published 3-12-2022 - 2022-03-14

Date / House Action Journal

10/8/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Cowles, Feyen and Stroebel; cosponsored by Representatives Dallman, Armstrong, Dittrich, Duchow, Kuglitsch, Mursau and Spiros 532

10/8/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government 532

11/3/2021 Sen. Representative Knodl added as a cosponsor 594

11/3/2021 Sen. Public hearing held

12/1/2021 Sen. Executive action taken

12/6/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0 636

12/6/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling

1/21/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 697

1/25/2022 Sen. Read a second time 712

1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 712

1/25/2022 Sen. Rules suspended 712

1/25/2022 Sen. Read a third time and passed 712

1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 716

1/25/2022 Asm. Received from Senate 683

2/17/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 772

2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 8:33 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 818

2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time 835

2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 835

2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended 835

2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in 835

2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 835

2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in 824

3/2/2022 Sen. Report correctly enrolled 841

3/14/2022 Sen. Report approved by the Governor on 3-11-2022. 2021 Wisconsin Act 170