SB606 in Sen: Published 3-12-2022 - 2022-03-14

WISCONSIN, March 14 - An Act to create 85.52 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: publishing and reporting requirements for the transportation infrastructure loan program. (FE)

Status: S - Enacted into law

Date / House Action Journal
10/8/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Cowles, Feyen and Stroebel; cosponsored by Representatives Dallman, Armstrong, Dittrich, Duchow, Kuglitsch, Mursau and Spiros 532
10/8/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government 532
10/26/2021 Sen. Fiscal estimate received  
11/3/2021 Sen. Representative Knodl added as a cosponsor 594
11/3/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
12/1/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
12/6/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0 636
12/6/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
1/21/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 697
1/25/2022 Sen. Read a second time 712
1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 712
1/25/2022 Sen. Rules suspended 712
1/25/2022 Sen. Read a third time and passed 712
1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 716
1/25/2022 Asm. Received from Senate 683
2/17/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 772
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 8:33 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 818
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time 835
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 835
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended 835
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in 835
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 835
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in 824
3/2/2022 Sen. Report correctly enrolled 841
3/14/2022 Sen. Report approved by the Governor on 3-11-2022. 2021 Wisconsin Act 170  
3/14/2022 Sen. Published 3-12-2022  

