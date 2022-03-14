Infrastructure funding for 14 projects in southwestern New Brunswick

CANADA, March 14 - GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD (GNB) – Fourteen projects in southwestern New Brunswick valued at more than $5.7 million were announced today by the provincial and federal governments.

“I have seen first-hand the value of infrastructure projects such as these,” said Kings Centre MLA Bill Oliver. “Each one improves the lives of area residents and makes our region more vibrant. We are pleased to work with the federal government, and to foster continued ties with our dedicated local community representatives, organizations and volunteers.”

Oliver participated for Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain.

“The investments we are making today will help people in southern New Brunswick stay healthy and active while taking advantage of all that our beautiful region has to offer,” said Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long. “Working with our provincial partners, we are strengthening our local economy and making our region even more attractive to residents, tourists and business owners alike.”

Long participated for federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Approved projects range in size and cost. The St. John River Society is receiving more than $976,000 to upgrade 13 heritage steamboat wharfs in communities along the lower Saint John River. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is getting $420,000 to elevate a section of Sunset Valley Road to prevent damage from heavy rains and flooding. The Slo-Poke ATV Club is receiving more than $410,000 to build a new bridge and improve trail access.

A list of all funded projects is available online.

The program, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefitting the residents of local service districts.

The Department of Environment and Local Government conducted stakeholder engagement sessions to help determine infrastructure priorities for local service districts. While applications for projects were accepted under all 19 categories, preference was given to the following types of applications:

improvements to existing infrastructure;

low-cost recreation, sport, culture and tourism projects with regional benefits;

projects that meet provincial priorities, such as energizing the private sector, creating vibrant and sustainable communities, and the environment;

projects receiving additional financial support such as from donations, fundraising efforts, local tax contributions, or other funding programs; and

projects benefiting multiple stakeholders.

Regional service commissions, water and wastewater commissions, community groups and other organizations offering services that benefit unincorporated areas were invited to apply for funding. More information on the Canada Community-Building Fund is available online.

There is about $55 million available for New Brunswick’s unincorporated areas. Projects must be completed by March 31, 2024.

14-03-22