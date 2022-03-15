GenieMD and VoCare Announce Collaboration to Integrate Vitals-360 Medical Device with Virtual Care Platform
Remote patient monitoring compliance becomes a lot easier when devices like Vitals360 makes vitals capture easy.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc (“GenieMD”), a provider of a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based, mobile-first, virtual care platform and VoCare, Inc (“VoCare”) , a leading innovator in FDA-cleared medical device which measures blood pressure, pulse, pulse oximetry, temperature, respiratory rate, and electrocardiography, have announced a partnership that integrates the Vocare FDA Cleared Vitals360 device with the remote patient monitoring module of GenieMD’s, virtual care platform, CONTINUUM.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
“GenieMD’s CONTINUUM virtual care platform coupled with Vitals360 creates a compelling solution,” said Tom Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD and host of the HealthcareNowRadio program, The Virtual Shift, “Remote patient monitoring compliance becomes a lot easier when devices like Vitals360 makes vitals capture easy.”
GenieMD, was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Technology Innovation Leader across the North America Virtual Care Industry, provides a complete end-to-end, modular, customizable and scalable virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring(RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) coupled with clinical services via GenieMD Medical Group. GenieMD collaborates with their client partners to extend care from the providers brick-n-mortar presence to the home with a specific focus on moving the patient from an awareness to wellness.
“Coupling of diversity of the Vitals360 medical device with the GenieMD virtual care platform accelerates the path to a viable remote patient monitoring solution.” Said, Ben Park, MD, CEO of Vocare, Inc., “collectively the solution is a trusted and reliable approach - perfect for addressing the needs across different setting of care (i.e., the home, self-ensured employers, schools and even putting it in a case for the visiting nurse service).
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, California, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, clinical call center triage, and remote patient monitoring solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com
About VoCare
VoCare, Inc., is an Indiana-based company that developed the world’s first professional grade medical diagnostic device. The VoCare Vitals360® collects patient health vitals through wireless technology and can be used for Point-of-Care and Remote Patient Monitoring to empower management of multiple chronic conditions while providing the following health measurements: (1) Blood Pressure; (2) Pulse; (3) Pulse Oximetry; (4) Temperature, and (5) Electrocardiography (ECG). The VoCare Vitals360 is a powerful diagnostic stand-alone device that addresses new CMS initiatives and is ideal for use by Home Healthcare professionals and in Chronic Care Management. For more information visit www.vocare.com
