Holographic Display Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2021-2026.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Holographic Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A holographic display uses coherent light to create a three-dimensional (3D) image in space. It has the potential to create 3D objects in volumetric space by engaging all four visual functions, motional parallax, binocular disparity, accommodation, and convergence. The holographic display requires control over light and a huge amount of significantly smaller pixels. As a result, the holographic display is extensively used across the medical, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, automotive, telecommunications, and entertainment industries.
The increasing adoption of holographic displays for advertising represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The display can also be customized as per the industry-specific needs, which is further providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising use of holographic displays in high-end cars is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, extensive utilization of holographic display across the medical industry in endoscopy, X-rays, and other medical devices, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AV Concepts Inc.
HoloTech Switzerland AG
Holoxica Limited
HYPERVSN
Konica Minolta Inc.
Leia Display System
Looking Glass Factory Inc.
MDH Hologram
Qualcomm Incorporated
Realfiction
RealView Imaging Ltd.
ViewSonic Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Lens
Scanner
Light Modulator
Digital Micrometer
Monitor
Breakup by Technology:
Electro Holographic
Touchable
Laser
Piston
Breakup by Dimension:
2D
3D
4D
Breakup by Application:
Camera
Digital Signage
Medical Imaging
Smart TV's/Holo TV's
Notebook and Laptop
Others
Breakup by End User:
Consumer Electronics
Retail
Medical
Media and Entertainment
Defense
Automotive
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
