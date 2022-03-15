Holographic Display Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026

Holographic Display Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Holographic Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A holographic display uses coherent light to create a three-dimensional (3D) image in space. It has the potential to create 3D objects in volumetric space by engaging all four visual functions, motional parallax, binocular disparity, accommodation, and convergence. The holographic display requires control over light and a huge amount of significantly smaller pixels. As a result, the holographic display is extensively used across the medical, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, automotive, telecommunications, and entertainment industries.

The increasing adoption of holographic displays for advertising represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The display can also be customized as per the industry-specific needs, which is further providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising use of holographic displays in high-end cars is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, extensive utilization of holographic display across the medical industry in endoscopy, X-rays, and other medical devices, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the holographic display market to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AV Concepts Inc.

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holoxica Limited

HYPERVSN

Konica Minolta Inc.

Leia Display System

Looking Glass Factory Inc.

MDH Hologram

Qualcomm Incorporated

Realfiction

RealView Imaging Ltd.

ViewSonic Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Lens

Scanner

Light Modulator

Digital Micrometer

Monitor

Breakup by Technology:

Electro Holographic

Touchable

Laser

Piston

Breakup by Dimension:

2D

3D

4D

Breakup by Application:

Camera

Digital Signage

Medical Imaging

Smart TV's/Holo TV's

Notebook and Laptop

Others

Breakup by End User:

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Medical

Media and Entertainment

Defense

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

