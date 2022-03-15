H. Michael "Mike" Mogil of How the Weatherworks to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature certified consulting meteorologist and national weather educator H. Michael "Mike" Mogil in an exclusive interview with host Jim Masters on March 17th at 12pm EDT.

H. Michael Mogil is a certified consulting meteorologist, national weather educator and the founder of How the Weatherworks, where he specializes in providing forensic weather services to attorneys and insurance companies.

How the Weatherworks’ services include reconstruction and interpretation of past weather events and as well as expert witness testimony and consultation for criminal investigations, automobile accidents, and personal injury and property damage cases.

“When working a case, I'm researching the data, trying to put the pieces together to reconstruct the storm event and understand why a storm intensified as it did,” says Mogil. “We've all seen pictures where half the community is destroyed, and the other half is untouched. Other CCM’s and I go in after the fact and we work with engineers to give them the wind speed that produced the damage; that’s so the engineer can figure out whether the building was simply damaged or destroyed by really strong winds or there were any structural deficiencies.”

Mogil has practiced meteorology for more than 50 years, having worked for both the National Weather Service as well as the satellite service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“This is the most awesome career in the world because the weather is always changing,” says Mogil. “Two days that seem the same to most people are very different to a meteorologist. There is unpredictability to it, but there's an awful lot of predictability to it, as well. You learn to recognize the patterns.”

Mogil grew up on the 14th story of a 14-story building in New York City. When he was nine years old, two hurricanes hit New York City, and Mike’s nose was firmly planted on his apartment window watching the storm unfold.

“I was fascinated by the winds of the storm,” recalls Mogil. “I just turned to my parents and said, “I like weather. I'm going to do weather.”

From that point on, Mogil was immersed in weather data, staying up all night watching TV weather reports and studying official weather maps from the NWS.

“The data is available, now so more than back then and you can make sense out of it,” says Mogil.

To present himself as a credible consulting meteorologist, Mogil must demonstrate scientific knowledge, ethics, and communicate information in a way an attorney, a court and a jury can understand it.

“We pride ourselves in being able to take complex weather and related information and translate these into easy-to-understand interpretations, presentations, and visualizations at all legal levels,” says Mogil. “I want to be credible. I want to be honest and forthright and find the truth. If the truth helps my client, that’s great. If my research says they don't have a case, I can tell them that and they respect that.”

