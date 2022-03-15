Fuel Price Hike: Government Has Opted for Supporting Transport Professionals (Minister)

MOROCCO, March 15 - The government has chosen to intervene to support transport professionals in order to preserve the purchasing power of citizens in a situation marked by rising fuel prices at national and global levels, said Monday in Rabat, Minister of Transport and Equipment, Mohamed Abdeljalil, noting that the contours of the support that will be granted to this category will be unveiled soon.

"Faced with this exceptional situation, the government has chosen to intervene to support professionals in the sector to preserve the purchasing power of citizens. This intervention, we are studying it," he told the press after a meeting with professionals in the transport sector, organized at the call of the head of government, Aziz Akhannouch.

The meeting, which was also attended by Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, responsible for the Budget, Faouzi Lakjaa, aimed to find solutions to help transport professionals to overcome a situation marked by fluctuating fuel prices and thus, to preserve the purchasing power of consumers.

It has also allowed to reach a consensus on the need to continue the government-transport professionals exchanges to set the terms of support and the amounts that will benefit the transport professionals, and this within two weeks.

In a similar statement, Lakjaa, noted that the meeting with transport professionals focused on the examination of solutions to solve the structural problems facing the sector.

"At this meeting, it was unanimously agreed to continue discussions from next week to provide drastic solutions to these problems to enable the sector to overcome the obstacles that hamper its development," he said.

MAP 14 March 2022