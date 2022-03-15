Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,867 in the last 365 days.

Moroccan FM Receives Emirati Minister of Industry, Advanced Technology

Moroccan FM Receives Emirati Minister of Industry, Advanced Technology

MOROCCO, March 15 - The Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, received, on Monday in Rabat, the Emirati minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

On a visit to Morocco, Al Jaber took part in the morning in the opening session of the 15th Energy Conference, organized under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI on the theme "Energy transition: progress report and prospects for 2035", with the United Arab Emirates as guest of honour.

On Sunday, the Emirati minister and the minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, held a working meeting focused on the promotion of trade and industrial relations between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

MAP 14 March 2022

You just read:

Moroccan FM Receives Emirati Minister of Industry, Advanced Technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.