Moroccan FM Receives Emirati Minister of Industry, Advanced Technology

MOROCCO, March 15 - The Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, received, on Monday in Rabat, the Emirati minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

On a visit to Morocco, Al Jaber took part in the morning in the opening session of the 15th Energy Conference, organized under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI on the theme "Energy transition: progress report and prospects for 2035", with the United Arab Emirates as guest of honour.

On Sunday, the Emirati minister and the minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, held a working meeting focused on the promotion of trade and industrial relations between Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

MAP 14 March 2022