Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 956.4 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

The rising awareness regarding the need for better healthcare practices will be the major factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is expected to reach USD 956.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising awareness regarding the need for better healthcare practices. Stringent regulations supporting the use of antimicrobial textiles is another factor fueling the growth of the market.

Various antimicrobial compounds are used as an agent in the polymeric fibers, such as quaternary ammonium compounds, triclosan, metal salts, polybiguanides or even natural polymers. The market for medical textiles are developing due to the need for better hygienic textiles for various applications such as implantable devices, medical devices, bandaging and pressure garments, wound healing, infection control and barrier materials.

Receive a sample copy of the global market report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1262

The issues regarding low availability of raw materials for the manufacturing of antimicrobial medical textiles will be a hindrance to the the growth of the market.

Key participants include Medtronic(Covidien), J&J, Ahlstrom, Braun, Dupont, 3M, Cardinal Health, KOB, TWE, Techtex, Medline, Dynarex, Hakuzo, Smith-nephew, Vilene, Medpride, Winner Medical, ALLMED, JianErKang, Zhende, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into polyethylene powder coating, polypropylene powder coating, PVC powder coating, polypropylene powder coating, polyphenylene sulfide powder coating.

The market is segmented on the basis of fabric type into non-woven, woven, knitted and others.

Non-woven segment dominated the market, accounting for over ~44% in 2020. The segment is forecasted to gain market share of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabrics provide high-performance characteristics such as easy disposable, easy sterilization, cost-effectiveness and reduced danger of cross-contamination features.

Woven fabric held the second largest market share and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8% during the forecast period. Woven fabrics are frequently used in advanced medical devices owing to the lightweight and variable structural design properties.

The market is segmented on the basis of agent into quaternary ammonium, triclosan, metallic salts and others

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1262

Metallic salts finishing agents segment dominated the overall market in 2020 accounting for a share of about ~40%. The segment is forecasted to witness a growth of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Metallic salts include copper, silver, zinc and cobalt, which are highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into implantable goods, non-implantable goods, and healthcare & hygiene products.

Implantable goods segment dominated the overall market in 2020, and is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for implantable goods is due to the increased number of registered cases of conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, valvular heart disease, ventricular tachycardia, angina pectoris, and atherosclerosis.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.

North America accounted for ~31% of the market share in 2020, due to high hospital infection rates and the rising concerns of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Europe accounted for over ~29% of market share in 2020. The European market growth is fuelled by a mature healthcare sector, with improved healthcare facilities.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antimicrobial-medical-textiles-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global antimicrobial medical textiles market on the basis of product type, fabric type, agent, application, and region:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Polyethylene Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

PVC Powder Coating

Polypropylene Powder Coating

Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

Fabric type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Non-woven

Woven

Knitted

Others

Agent Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Quaternary Ammonium

Triclosan

Metallic Salts

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Medical protection

Surgical dressing

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1262

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Ethyl Levulinate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethyl-levulinate-market

Specialty Silica Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-silica-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.