(Video)- Iranian Regime’s Governmental Websites Disrupted, Calling for Regime Change Displayed
On Monday, March 14, at 9:30 am Tehran time, dozens of websites belonging to the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance were defaced to show photos of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi.
The Persian text below the images reads: “The servers of the mullahs’ Ministry of Censorship and Suppression have been seized. Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”.
The news was already widely shared on Persian language media and is expected to make headlines. The official website of the MEK posted the following information: At 11 a.m. Tehran time, 62 websites of the Iranian regime have been disrupted and defaced.
“The servers of the mullahs’ Ministry of Censorship and Suppression have been seized. Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”.
The web pages also contained a crossed-out picture of Iranian regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and written slogans “Death to Khamenei. Viva Rajavi.
“Footage posted on Persian language social media showed that the front page of farhang.gov.ir has been made unavailable and images of Massoud Rajavi, Iranian Resistance Leader, and Maryam Rajavi, NCRI’s President-elect are displayed, along with the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s picture marked invalidated. The Persian text below the images reads: “The servers of the mullahs’ Ministry of Censorship and Suppression have been seized. Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”.
Although the post was removed and the original data was restored after several minutes, at least 62 affiliated websites are out of reach and 77 servers and 280 computers have been taken down.
The news was already widely shared on Persian language media and is expected to make headlines. The official website of the MEK posted the following information:
As of 11 a.m. Tehran time, 62 websites of the Ministry of Culture and Guidance of the Iranian regime have been disrupted and defaced. As of 11 a.m., 77 servers and more than 280 computers of the Ministry of Culture and Guidance had been taken down.
The servers of the Ministry of Censorship and Repression were seized and the slogans of “Down with Khamenei and viva Rajavi” were displayed on all pages. Websites containing Instructors’ teaching card qualifications, websites of the Friday Prayer sermons, websites affiliated with the regime’s veteran affairs, culture management infrastructure management system, and the Kurdistan Organizing website were among the 62 websites that have been out of reach.
Footage obtained by the NCRI shows how a user is sending mass emails to various Iranian regime’s governmental officials and employees containing slogans of “Death to Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi”.
The NCRI has obtained the following information about the recent disruption of the Iranian regime governmental websites and servers: The words “error” and “Access Denied” can be seen on all platforms and remote systems of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance that have been taken out.,
At 9:47 a.m., the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance sent a status report to the Ministers of Intelligence, and Interior, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the IRGC Commander, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, as well as 10 other ministers and 30 other senior regime officials via the internal automation network.
More than 30tbs of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s archived data, including the backup of all servers, were destroyed. Having access to the Ministry’s Internal network and Workflow, along with mass distribution of brochures with slogans reading “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” to dozens of ministers, advisers, and deputies Raisi’s cabinet, took the officials by surprise.
After destroying 62 servers and 280 computers of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the regime had to cut off its Internet completely.
The extent of the destruction:
Taking out 62 workflow automation portals used for censorship and issuing licenses for books, instructors’ qualifications, movies’ management, art gatherings management, and control, naming of shops, issuing permits for taking pets on the streets, managing poetry, books, and scripts for demonizing Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), issuing licenses for the websites used to demonize MEK and the Iranian Resistance.
Three central anti-virus servers were destroyed. Four domain controller servers whose job was to monitor users and the network have been rendered completely dysfunctional.
The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance portals in provinces were also taken over and taken out by other Resistance Units, including the portals in the provinces of Tehran, Qazvin, Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, North Khorasan, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Yazd, and Kerman.
Removing the Chapar mail server.
Seizing over 400 GB archive of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance email correspondence. Taking over 350 servers and computers by other Resistance Units.
The names of several other Ministry’s websites and portals defaced include:
The SharePoint and licensing portal of cultural institutions
The Provincial portal for licensing cultural institutions
The Licensing system for Quran and Etrat cultural institutions
The Cultural Institutions Licensing Headquarters Portal
City portal for licensing cultural institutions
The Provincial system for issuing licenses for Quran and Etrat cultural institutions
The intelligent management infrastructure of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Farabar website – Statistics of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Mehre-Mahramaneh login
Art educations portal
Muharram site – International Digital Media Competition
TESMA Comprehensive Organizational Performance Management portal
Center for the Development of Culture and Art in Cyberspace
Permanent Secretariat of Alavi Cultural Festival
Digital cultural unit manager test site
Praying login page
Mehr Moharram site – Saramad
The site of the Prophet -Saramad
Shahab Tedkar Portal
Organizing Assembly website
Cinema Festival portal
Organizing SMS portal – input
Portal for qualification of free art schools’ teachers
Update: 2:00 pm
Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance closed until further notice because the platform has been taken out.
At noon today, officials in the Ministry of Culture and Guidance told employees that the Ministry will be closed until further notice. Some technical experts in the Ministry are saying that if the problem is not resolved in 24 hours, the rebuilding of the decommissioned systems will have to be deferred to after the Iranian New Year, Nowruz, holidays. The problems, they say, related to the Ministry’s entire systems.
Some of the officials in different ministries who were informed by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to alert them about protecting their websites and documents are as follows:
Mohammad Mehdi Ismaili, Minister of Guidance
Mohammad Hassan Hadian, Security Center
Ismail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and Security
Ahmad Wahidi, Minister of the Interior
Mahmoud Shaloui, Office of the Ministry
Ali Naderi, Islamic Republic News Agency
Farshad Mehdipour, Deputy Press and Information
Sadegh Pejman, Supreme Council of Subsidized Games
Mohammad Reza Bahmani, Center for Information Technology and Digital Media
Mohammad Ali Moradian, Office of Strategic Studies and Planning
Majid Emami, General Office of the Secretariat of the Council of Culture and Science
Mehdi Mohammadi, Secretariat for Cultural Affairs
Ali Hashemi, Secretariat of the Central Selection Committee
Mehdi Khamoushi, Endowment and Charity Organization
Mehdi Imanipour, Islamic Culture, and Communication Organization
Mohammad Khazaei, Cinema Organization of the country
Mohammad Selki, Culture, Art and Communication Research Institute
Soghandi, Coordination and Supervision Council for promoting the culture of self-sacrifice and martyrdom
Habib Reza Arzani, Supreme Council of Cultural and Artistic Centers of Mosques
Zahra Shams, Performance Management and Complaints Response
Hadi Fathizadeh, Deputy of Quran and Sanctity
Ahmad Vand, Deputy Minister of Cultural Affairs
Mahmoud Salari, Artistic Deputy
Mahmoud Islami, Deputy Minister of Development and Resource Management
Muhammadullah Yari, Office of Music Affairs
Iman Shamsaii, General Directorate of Press and Internal News
Hadi Mozaffari, Office of Investigative Arts
Hamed Sohrabi, Legal Officer, and Legal Property
Raheleh Roudaki, Program and Budget Office
Mehdi Hashemi, Legal Deputy for Parliamentary Affairs and Provinces
The disrupted sequence aired visual and at times audio slogans of “Death to Khamenei!” in a reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and “Viva Rajavi!”