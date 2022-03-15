Canada Black Bomber Jacket For Women - Frank And Oak's Reversible Water Resistant Smart-Layer Launch

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Montréal, Quebec-based Frank And Oak has introduced its women’s Skyline reversible bombers in black. Frank And Oak has been manufacturing high-quality apparel intended to speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs for over a decade now, and has established itself as one of Canada’s leading brands in the industry.

A Frank And Oak spokesperson says: “With every new product that we create, we set out with the goal of creating something unique and stylish while also being able to serve a practical purpose, and the Skyline bomber is no different. It has it all: the looks and the performance. Simply put, we think it is an icon, and once you have tried it, you will too.”

The Skyline bomber is made from a recycled PET bottle blend and animal-free Thermore® Ecodown® insulation. This wind-resistant and water-repellent jacket is designed to keep the wearer warm and dry throughout the seasons, year after year. It has a ribbed collar and cuffs and is reversible and versatile. One side features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. The other side is smooth, with two lower seam pockets on each side. The Skyline bomber has a cire finish for added fabric protection. In addition, the bomber is also fully machine washable. Those interested in the Skyline bomber or simply keen to learn more can visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww?

Anne-Gaël Plante adds: “The Skyline bomber is the product of hard work. After years of research to optimize layering to handle harsh weather conditions, we are confident that this will serve as the perfect piece to wear alone or under any coat, in any kind of weather. We have also made sure that the Skyline bomber is compatible with all Smart-Layer top coats thanks to our famous snap system.”

As previously announced, the Skyline reversible bomber in black garners significant praise from buyers. On the company’s product page, the majority of the comments for the bomber are positive. Customer Krystal S. says: “Absolutely love this jacket. It’s so comfortable, I love the reversibility, and it's so warm. I was surprised at how warm it actually was! Perfect for the very cold Rhode Island winter! Lots of pockets no matter which side you choose to wear. Great construction. Honestly, just buy it. It’s super cute!”

Meanwhile, buyer Sophie K. says in her review: “I was so excited to receive this jacket, and upon first trying it on, I fell in love. Shipping was fast, and the packaging was great. The piece itself is beautifully made, warm, functional, and the colour is absolutely stunning! It's more versatile than I imagined it would be, especially if you like to wear earth tones and neutrals. Easy to dress up or down. Highly, highly recommended!”

Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012. What once started as a favourite in Montreal’s Mile End has since blossomed into one of Canada’s leading lifestyle brands and digital retailers. A certified B Corp, Frank And Oak is now a leader in sustainable fashion and using innovative fabrics from nature to make products that are thoughtfully designed to help people live better, enjoy more, and feel good in everything they wear.

Anne-Gaël Plante says, “A decade ago, Frank And Oak began as the dream of a small team, and today we are more than 200-strong and continuing to grow. This is only possible because of our dedication to quality products and our customers’ satisfaction.”

Those who want to learn about Frank And Oak or their whole range of products should visit the company’s website at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women. Alternatively, Anne Gael Plante can be contacted directly via email or phone. Frank And Oak maintains a social media presence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

