LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- impact.com acquires Pressboard, providing publishers with a best-in-class platform for branded content as digital advertising is deprioritised
impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform driving partnerships for more than 2,000 brands, today announced that the company has acquired Pressboard, the premier analytics and reporting platform for branded content. This acquisition empowers publishers to jumpstart and scale their content partnership opportunities, and enables more robust partnership opportunities between publishers and brands to drive efficiency, revenue, and further accelerate the growth of the partnership economy.
In the fast-evolving advertising industry, publishers are continuously confronted with unique challenges as traditional advertising is in rapid decline and consumers’ use of ad-blockers are on the rise. This evolution led to an approximate $20 billion valuation for the branded content market in 2021, with 88% of publishers driving much of their revenue from this source, second to display advertising. As the digital landscape evolves, so must publishers’ ability to adapt to the changing behaviours of today’s modern consumers.
“impact.com’s acquisition of Pressboard aligns with our mission to revolutionise and power the partnership economy. To succeed in this highly competitive landscape, publishers, brands, and agencies must be equipped with best-in-class technology to drive profitable revenue,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO of impact.com. “The future of commerce is content-driven, and this acquisition allows for more publishers to meet the demands of today’s digital consumers with authentic experiences that deliver real results.”
Pressboard provides a comprehensive suite of tools to measure sponsored content, eCommerce, and social media programs. Through powerful integration capabilities, Pressboard provides content creators with granular insights in one single dashboard. From reporting automation to campaign execution and analysis, Pressboard enables content studios to run more efficiently than ever before to unleash maximum earning potential.
“We are thrilled to combine forces with impact.com and continue to build the tools that allow publishers to partner with their advertisers and create powerful and engaging branded content programs for their audiences,” said Jerrid Grimm, Co-founder of Pressboard. “Pressboard, combined with impact.com, is uniquely positioned to help our partners capitalise on this enormous market opportunity. Together we will help publishers maximise profitability by generating meaningful connections with consumers.”
With this acquisition, Pressboard joins Trackonomics to create a robust and holistic publisher solution to power and scale their sponsored and commerce content programs.
“At Hearst, and across the publishing industry, branded content is the product that’s the most talked about. We recognized this trend early on and created Hearst StoryStudio, which continues to set new revenue records each year,” said Alison Pfaff, President at Hearst StoryStudio. “This is a smart acquisition by impact.com as publishers will continue to look for opportunities to create authentic content that resonates with consumers and, in turn, move away from more traditional advertising tactics that make consumers turn a blind eye.”
ABOUT impact.com
impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as TUI, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Skyscanner and Levi’s, visit www.impact.com.
ABOUT Pressboard
Pressboard, the premier analytics and reporting platform for branded content, empowers publishers and media companies to scale their content programs, accurately measure their success and delight their advertisers. With Pressboard, publishers including NBCUniversal, Hearst, DotDash, Bustle Media Group and more can manage, measure and report on branded content, native advertising, eCommerce and social media in a single unified dashboard.
Pressboard was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014 by Jerrid Grimm and Tiam Korki. To learn more visit www.pressboardmedia.com
