Surging Demand for UAVs and Aircraft Systems Likely to Bolster Growth Rate of Brushed Micro Motors – Fact.MR Survey
Micro Motor Market By Product Type, By Power Consumption, By Technology, By Application - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Brushed Micro Motors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Brushed Micro Motors Market across various industries and regions.
Newly-released micro motor market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% in 2021, to total a valuation of around US$ 36 Bn. Sales of DC Brushed Micro Motors displayed positive growth at 4.3% to total a market valuation of around US$ 27 Bn, while sales of AC Brushed Micro Motors were up 3.9% to reach US$ 8.6 Bn.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Brushed Micro Motors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Brushed Micro Motors
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Brushed Micro Motors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Brushed Micro Motors Market.
Market Segments Covered in Micro Motor Industry Research
- By Product Type
DC Brushed Micro Motors
AC Brushed Micro Motors
- By Power Consumption
Less than 12V Brushed Micro Motors
12V-48V Brushed Micro Motors
More than 48V Brushed Micro Motors
- By Application
Brushed Micro Motors for Automotive
Brushed Micro Motors for Medical Equipment Systems
Brushed Micro Motors for Industry Automation
Brushed Micro Motors for Agriculture Equipment System
Brushed Micro Motors for Aircraft Systems
Brushed Micro Motors for Construction & Mining Equipment Systems
Brushed Micro Motors for 3D Printing
- By Technology
Brushed Brushed Micro Motors
Brushless Brushed Micro Motors
Competitive Landscape
Moreover, prominent players seem to be most interested in acquisitions, collaborations, capacity expansion, and building global distribution and sales networks.
Some of the key developments are:
In December 2020, ABB Ltd opened a new global R&D centre in Delft University’s technology campus, Netherlands, with an investment of US$ 10 Mn, to empower next-gen solutions for e-mobility.
In February 2021, Nidec announced the acquiring of shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd.
In March 2021, The Maxon Group increased its presence in France. The company is investing EUR 10 million in a new Innovation and Production Center in Beynost, near Lyon.
In February 2021, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited announced a new series of low voltage DC motors for smart furniture applications.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering Brushed Micro Motors have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global micro motor market is anticipated to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 20.5 Bn by 2031.
- Demand for DC Brushed Micro Motors is projected to increase at a CAGR of close to 5% over the next ten years.
- The automotive application segment is projected to gain 141 BPS and attain a market share of 27.5% by 2031.
- APEJ leads the global market accounting for over 1/3 revenue generation.
- China holds the highest market value of US$ 5.2 Bn in APEJ, and is expected to grow 1.7X by 2031.
- In MEA, Israel holds the lowest share and is foreseen to lose 59 BPS by 2031.
According to the Fact.MR analyst, “Demand for Brushed Micro Motors is mounting due to increase in automation along with high spending on gadget tools”.
Key Question answered in the survey of Brushed Micro Motors market report:
- How much is the current worth of the micro motor market?
The global micro motor market is worth more than US$ 36 Bn at present.
- What is the sales forecast for Brushed Micro Motors for the coming years?
Sales of Brushed Micro Motors are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021 – 2031.
- What was the last 5 year’s market CAGR for the sales of Brushed Micro Motors?
Value sales of Brushed Micro Motors increased at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2016 – 2020.
- What is a key trend shaping the market for Brushed Micro Motors?
Demand for piezoelectric Brushed Micro Motors is seen to be soaring owing to their efficiency.
- What is majorly driving demand for Brushed Micro Motors?
Growing demand for electronics equipment across multitude avenues stands as the core driver for the market.
More Valuable Insights on Brushed Micro Motors Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Brushed Micro Motors, Sales and Demand of Brushed Micro Motors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
