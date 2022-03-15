Increasing Surgeries Boosts The Anesthetics Market Demand

Anesthetics Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market growth due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries. For example, according to WHO's Global status report on road safety, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.

The global anesthetics market size is expected to grow from $9.24 billion in 2021 to $9.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0 %. The change in the anesthetics market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $12.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

According to the global anesthetics market overview, increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the market. This is mainly due to the high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in recent years include the acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million, acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion.

Major players covered in the global anesthetics industry are Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Hospira, Aspen, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Eisai Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global anesthetics market analysis report is segmented by type into general anesthetics, local anesthetics, by application into general surgeries, plastic surgery, cosmetic surgeries, dental surgeries, others, by route of administration into inhalation anesthesia drugs, intravenous anesthesia drugs, topical anesthesia drugs, by local anesthetics into bupivacaine, ropivacaine, lidocaine, chloropropane, articaine, benzocaine, others, by general anesthetics into propofol, sevoflurane, desflurane, dexmedetomidine, remifentanil, midazolam, others.

