Forensic Technology Market Trends, Insights, Outlook, Demand, Business Scenario and Forecasts Research Report 2027

Forensic Technology Market Size – USD 19.72 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Forensic Technology Market will be worth USD 52.04 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In order to achieve benchmarks in forensic science, governments across the globe are taking different initiatives making it crucial for public safety. This is in turn increasing the horizon of growth for the said market. For example, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) partnered with the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to develop new techniques to increase workflow

The major competitors operating globally have jointly initiated the Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers Program which helps in effective R&D regarding forensic science mainly across industry and academic collaborations. The program stresses on the development of practices in order to handle and preserve DNA as well as other biological evidence. Moreover, organizations across the globe are emphasizing on innovative technology in order to optimize the interoperability of automated fingerprinting identification systems at various levels, regulate biasness from investors, as well as develop standards for effective solutions to control criminal cases.

One of the crucial parts of this report comprises Global Forensic Technology Market industry key vendor’s discussion about the brand’s summary, profiles, market revenue, and financial analysis. The report will help market players build future business strategies and discover worldwide competition. A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on producers, regions, type and applications in the report.

The leading companies operating in the global Forensic Technology Market include : Cytiva, 3M, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, NMS Lab, LGC Group, LGC Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Micro Systemation among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest;

In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched SeqStudio Genetic Analyzer, a technologically advanced and forensic laboratory qualified technology. It is in order to refine human identification system as well as validate workflow to forensic DNA laboratories.

When it comes to the type of technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) accounted for the most prominent share in 2019 owing to the fast penetration rates for different areas of applications like illicit drug analysis, ballistics and toxicology studies.

In the application segment, the law enforcement agencies is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecasted period which can be attributed to the increasing number of initiatives taken by the government in order to clear backlogs of criminal cases that need strong evidence.

Global Forensic Technology Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Forensic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Automated Liquid Handling Technology

Microarrays Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Law enforcement agencies

Banking and financial institutions

Telecom

Region wise performance of the Forensic Technology industry:

In terms of Forensic Technology Market size, North America is expected to remain dominant among the other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting Forensic Technology Market size growth.

Asia Pacific Forensic Technology Market size is expected to remain steady, and register fastest revenue growth rate between 2020 and 2027. Rapid revenue growth rate in countries such as China and India is attributable to rapid growth in Forensic Technology Market size in Asia Pacific, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Continuous developments in countries in Europe is expected to support growth in regional market size over the forecast period.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Forensic Technology Market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Forensic Technology Market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Forensic Technology Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Forensic Technology Market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Forensic Technology industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Forensic Technology Market with their winning strategies?

Which Forensic Technology industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Forensic Technology market?

