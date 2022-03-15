AI In Healthcare Market Opportunity, Overview, Segmentation Report, Outlook, Demand, and Forecasts Research Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment.

AI in the healthcare space proffers numerous advantages over traditional analytical methods and decision-making processes. Machine learning, cloud computing, and deep learning algorithms within the broad AI spectrum have helped healthcare providers to gain valuable insights into diagnostics and care processes, which has, in turn, resulted in treatment variability and more precise patient outcomes. AI, which is a unique combination of complex algorithms and advanced software, is the engine that has driven massive improvements in healthcare, as it seamlessly simulates human cognition in the interpretation and analysis of complex healthcare data

One of the crucial parts of this report comprises Global AI In Healthcare Market industry key vendor’s discussion about the brand’s summary, profiles, market revenue, and financial analysis. The report will help market players build future business strategies and discover worldwide competition. A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on producers, regions, type and applications in the report.

The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include : IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest;

The report evaluates the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume and focuses on the key regions/countries dominating the global AI in healthcare market.

The report methodically profiles the key players in the AI in healthcare market, examines their competitive developments and growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches.

Furthermore, the report underscores the top manufacturers, assessing their sales volume, market share, and key development plans.

Global AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Technology Type:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Others

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Offering:

Software

AI Platform

Machine Learning Framework

Application Program Interface

AI Solutions

Cloud

On-Premise

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Hardware

Processor

GPU

MPU

ASIC

FPGA

Network

Memory

Application:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring

Drug Discovery & Research

Patient Data & Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Emergency Room & Surgery

Precision Medicine

Mental Health

Wearables

Cybersecurity

In terms of AI In Healthcare Market size, North America is expected to remain dominant among the other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting AI In Healthcare Market size growth.

Asia Pacific AI In Healthcare Market size is expected to remain steady, and register fastest revenue growth rate between 2020 and 2027. Rapid revenue growth rate in countries such as China and India is attributable to rapid growth in AI In Healthcare Market size in Asia Pacific, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Continuous developments in countries in Europe is expected to support growth in regional market size over the forecast period.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of AI In Healthcare Market share contribution of these countries. In addition, AI In Healthcare Market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the AI In Healthcare Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the AI In Healthcare Market across different regions?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the AI In Healthcare Market with their winning strategies?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

