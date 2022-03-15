AI In Healthcare Market Opportunity, Overview, Segmentation Report, Outlook, Demand, and Forecasts Research Report 2027
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena.
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a radical transformational force in the global healthcare arena. Both providers and seekers in the patient care continuum have benefitted from the profound impact of AI-driven tools. Over the past decade, the healthcare space has expanded and evolved at an unprecedented scale, and the role of AI integration into this sector has been highly significant. AI in healthcare offers countless opportunities to organizations to capitalize on state-of-the-art technology to provide more efficient interventions, starting from chronic diseases like cancer to radiologic procedures and risk assessment.
AI in the healthcare space proffers numerous advantages over traditional analytical methods and decision-making processes. Machine learning, cloud computing, and deep learning algorithms within the broad AI spectrum have helped healthcare providers to gain valuable insights into diagnostics and care processes, which has, in turn, resulted in treatment variability and more precise patient outcomes. AI, which is a unique combination of complex algorithms and advanced software, is the engine that has driven massive improvements in healthcare, as it seamlessly simulates human cognition in the interpretation and analysis of complex healthcare data
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/248
One of the crucial parts of this report comprises Global AI In Healthcare Market industry key vendor’s discussion about the brand’s summary, profiles, market revenue, and financial analysis. The report will help market players build future business strategies and discover worldwide competition. A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on producers, regions, type and applications in the report.
The leading companies operating in the global AI in healthcare market include : IBM (Watson Health), AiCure, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, APIXIO, Inc., Cyrcadia Health Inc., Enlitic, Inc., iCarbonX, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd., Butterfly Network, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Sophia Genetics, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Sense.ly, and Welltok, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest;
The report evaluates the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume and focuses on the key regions/countries dominating the global AI in healthcare market.
The report methodically profiles the key players in the AI in healthcare market, examines their competitive developments and growth strategies, such as expansions, agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches.
Furthermore, the report underscores the top manufacturers, assessing their sales volume, market share, and key development plans.
Global AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation:
Technology Type:
Machine Learning
Deep Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Others
Computer Vision
Context-Aware Computing
Natural Language Processing
Offering:
Software
AI Platform
Machine Learning Framework
Application Program Interface
AI Solutions
Cloud
On-Premise
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance
Hardware
Processor
GPU
MPU
ASIC
FPGA
Network
Memory
Application:
Inpatient Care & Hospital Management
Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
Lifestyle Management & Patient Monitoring
Drug Discovery & Research
Patient Data & Risk Analysis
Virtual Assistants
Healthcare Assistance Robots
Emergency Room & Surgery
Precision Medicine
Mental Health
Wearables
Cybersecurity
Region wise performance of the In-vehicle infotainment industry
In terms of AI In Healthcare Market size, North America is expected to remain dominant among the other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting AI In Healthcare Market size growth.
Asia Pacific AI In Healthcare Market size is expected to remain steady, and register fastest revenue growth rate between 2020 and 2027. Rapid revenue growth rate in countries such as China and India is attributable to rapid growth in AI In Healthcare Market size in Asia Pacific, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.
Continuous developments in countries in Europe is expected to support growth in regional market size over the forecast period.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-healthcare-market
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of AI In Healthcare Market share contribution of these countries. In addition, AI In Healthcare Market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the AI In Healthcare Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the AI In Healthcare Market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the In-vehicle infotainment industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the AI In Healthcare Market with their winning strategies?
Which In-vehicle infotainment industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the In-vehicle infotainment market?
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:
Medical Wearable Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-wearable-market
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market
Laboratory Informatics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-informatics-market
Ozone Generator @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ozone-generator-market
Patient Registry Software @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-registry-software-market
Topical Drug Delivery @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/topical-drug-delivery-market
About Emergen Research :
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn