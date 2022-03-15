Big Data in Healthcare Market Outlook, Demand, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations and Forecasts Research Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Big Data in Healthcare Market Size – USD 19.93 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 19.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing cost of healthcare, a rise in chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and a fall in reimbursement cost will propel the demand for the market. Healthcare sectors are under immense pressure to focus on investment improving resource and outcomes management. Deployment of analytical tools, artificial intelligence, and machine learning techniques on the growing amount of data to enhance revenue, reduce healthcare costs, and personalized medicine, which will propel the demand for the market.

A surge in the adoption of healthcare information systems promoting the usage of electronic health records (EHRs) to build a more collaborative research environment will play an important role in the growth of Big Data in the Healthcare market. Moreover, the presence of unstructured data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to drive big data in the healthcare market.

One of the crucial parts of this report comprises Global Big Data in Healthcare Market industry key vendor’s discussion about the brand’s summary, profiles, market revenue, and financial analysis. The report will help market players build future business strategies and discover worldwide competition. A detailed segmentation analysis of the market is done on producers, regions, type and applications in the report.

Top key vendors in Big Data in Healthcare Market include are:

Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest;

he software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient’s life might depend on quick reaction time.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Big Data in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premises

Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Finance and Insurance Agents

Research Organization

Region wise performance of the In-vehicle infotainment industry

In terms of Big Data in Healthcare Market size, North America is expected to remain dominant among the other regional markets over the forecast period. Presence of major companies in countries in the region is a key factor supporting Big Data in Healthcare Market size growth.

Asia Pacific Big Data in Healthcare Market size is expected to remain steady, and register fastest revenue growth rate between 2020 and 2027. Rapid revenue growth rate in countries such as China and India is attributable to rapid growth in Big Data in Healthcare Market size in Asia Pacific, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Continuous developments in countries in Europe is expected to support growth in regional market size over the forecast period.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Big Data in Healthcare Market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Big Data in Healthcare Market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Big Data in Healthcare Market industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Big Data in Healthcare Market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the In-vehicle infotainment industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Big Data in Healthcare Market with their winning strategies?

Which In-vehicle infotainment industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the In-vehicle infotainment market?

