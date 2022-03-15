Customer Information System (CIS) Market 2022 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Study

Increase in adoption of cloud and IOT technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the customer information system (CIS) market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High implementation cost of the software and lack of understanding among the employees of SME’s restrain the customer information system (CIS) market growth. Furthermore, the rapid increase in the utilization of AI infrastructure are expected to create significant opportunities for the customer information system (CIS) market.

The global customer information system (CIS) market is segmented based on component, service, deployment, application, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. The service segment is further segmented into 24/7 assistance service, product update service, repairing, & testing service. Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Based on application, it is categorized into electricity management, utility management, water & wastewater management, and others. Based on region, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major industry players - Oracle, Fluentgrid, IBM corporation, wipro, Cayenta CIS, Gentrack, Sap utilities, Itineris, Hydro-comp and Fathom.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5909

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global customer information system market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5909

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports -

1. Customer Data Platform Market

2. Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

