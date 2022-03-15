Endodontic Consumables Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2028

Endodontic consumables market was valued at $1234.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 1956.51 million by 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontic is a branch of dentistry that involves the study and treatment of dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It is among the most commonly opted method of treatment and is carried out by an endodontic. It involves a variety of procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the global market include Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, EdgeEndo, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd. and Septodont Holding.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product, the endodontic files segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end user, the dental clinic segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

• By region, Europe garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global endodontic consumable devices market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics, hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Dental surgeons are more vulnerable for contracting and transmitting the Corona virus. Subsequently, this led to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures across the world.

The factors that drive the growth of the endodontic consumables market include rise in prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries, tooth decays, and dental cracks. Endodontic consumables are available in different products for a root canal procedure. Market players are focusing on the development of novel approaches for the development of new endodontic consumable devices. Increase in geriatric population, advancements in technology, rise in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, and upsurge in awareness about oral health are anticipated to drive the growth of the endodontic consumables market. In addition, the demand for the root canal treatment procedure has led to increase in sale of endodontic devices. Moreover, negligence toward oral hygiene among the patients such as unhealthy diet, and smoking, boosts the need for root canal procedures. In addition, repeated dental procedures on teeth are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the endodontists, thereby fueling the market growth.

The endodontic consumables market is segmented into product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into endodontic files, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. The endodontic file segment dominated the market in 2020, due to rise in number of root canal procedures, advancement in technology in the field of orthodontics and lack of proper oral hygiene. Further, the endodontic file segment is classified into materials and type. Under the material, the endodontic consumables market is classified into stainless steel files and alloy foils. Under the type, the endodontic consumables market is classified into a handheld RC file and rotary file.

