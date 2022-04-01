Engaging Tale with a Final Twist Set to Intrigue London Book Fair 2022
She was about to be deported from Never-Never Land, and her life would never again feel as absolute.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's 1941, and the chill of something evil is spreading around the world like the black plague. Suspicion and fear have replaced the people’s trust of innocence as news of unheard-of violence and brutality pressed heavily on their hearts. What has happened to the world as they once knew it?
— Melissa Dalley of The US Review Of Books
“The Shingle Weaver’s Picnic” is a poignant and timeless story of a close-knit family touched by tragedy in the darkest days of the Second World War. The book revolves around a young girl, Annie Elizabeth Jordan (known to most as Cricket), who must cope with the unthinkable when a child is murdered during her summer visit to her grandparents’ house.
The murder of one of the children in Cricket's neighborhood sends more than a shock wave throughout the town. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Who could have done such a horrific thing? Who, living among them, could be so evil? It is beyond explanation to Cricket, but she would soon see her grandfather, a retired lawyer and judge, untangle this twisted scenario with its many suspects and astonishing conclusion.
Author P.C. Smith wonderfully crafted a story that transports us to a long-gone era and takes us intimately inside of a shocking story. “The Shingle Weaver’s Picnic” not only entertains but also touches readers' hearts and explores a moving side of the human spirit.
“This novel is rife with delightfully rich sensory details. “The Shingle Weaver’s Picnic” is a historical fiction story of innocence lost, and the hideous violence lurking under the surface of small-town life.”— Writer’s Digest.
“The narration flows exquisitely as the events unfold, and P.C. Smith is able to recount them from the perspectives of different characters. I recommend this novel to readers who enjoy engrossing storylines and historical fiction set in the United States during World War II.” — OnlineBookClub.org.
P.C. Smith was a well-known stained glass artist in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, for over 15 years, creating custom pieces for celebrities and clients worldwide. Upon retirement, she took up her second love, writing, and has published poetry and short stories before writing this - her first novel.
Asked about what inspired her to write this book, she shares, “I was born during the Great Depression and was raised as a young girl during World War II. I used to spend summers with family in a small town, and those experiences helped inform and inspire my book. I have enjoyed taking readers back to an era that may physically be gone but still lives in the minds and hearts of the surviving members of the greatest generation,”
She is a mother of two, a grandmother of four, and a great-grandmother of seven. Currently, P.C. Smith lives on the Monterey Peninsula, California, and in Darby, Montana, with her loving husband and two dogs.
“The Shingle Weaver’s Picnic” is available at Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. Check out her website, www.theshingleweaverspicnic.com, for the latest news and updates about her new releases and events.
This year’s London Book Fair will take place at Olympia London from April 05 - 07, 2022 and is set to reunite the publishing community for three days of business, networking, and learning. For more information about this affair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk.
