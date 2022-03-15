Launch of YourEventMarketplace: Connecting Event Planning Professionals with Event Service Providers
EINPresswire.com/ -- YourEventMarketplace recently launched its online events-related directory. Created by Lisa Schulteis,YourEventMarketplace.com aims to connect event planners with companies and individuals providing services for all types of events, whether virtual, hybrid or live. Whether someone needs to find a provider or list their business, they just have to visit one website.
Coordinating events is daunting because they require a host of professionals who understand the intricacies involved. YourEventMarketplace.com makes it easier to find event industry professionals for the various services required, ensuring the perfect event planning.
Setting the Bar High
The inspiration to create significant events that leave a lasting impression requires some creative and original ideas. However, as most event planners are aware, inspiration means nothing if the team behind the event lack coordination, experience, and professionalism.
Setting the bar high is crucial for Lisa Schulteis. As she launches her new venture, people who have worked with her know that her experience across various platforms and her knowledge of outsourcing specialists are unsurpassable.
She is known for her unique viewpoints and creative ideas that have left behind a trail of more than 250 satisfied clients to date. These include everything from solopreneurs to some of the most prominent corporations.
At YourEventMarketplace, organizers can connect with various providers in several categories. These categories include virtual event platforms, venues for live events, event strategy, planning, design, music, photography, videography, staffing, and event activities.
The site also includes a review and rating system for providers, and there are enhanced profile options. Soon, the marketplace for event professionals plans to release an RFP system to assist planners in finding the right provider for their particular event.
Launching a New Business
Schulteis is not new to virtual and hybrid event planning. The founder of YourEventMarketplace is also the founder and owner of ElectraLime Marketing, LLC, a business she founded in 2009 to provide professional marketing solutions. However, this business soon grew as her interests in virtual events, exhibitor marketing, and event marketing expanded.
In June 2021, she founded YourEventMarketplace.com at a difficult time for the industry in general. As she launches her new venture, she can’t help feeling excited, knowing that people are keen to get their events calendars back on track again.
Events organizers embraced the changes of the past two years quickly. As the world is slowly moving back to fewer restrictions, these new events models they incorporated are likely to stay with us, ensuring that virtual and hybrid events will remain popular.
One of the advantages of these two types of events is that even people far away who would have otherwise not attended can now participate. Virtual and hybrid events allow you to expand your message to a global audience.
“So many people are looking for the right service provider for their event but have no idea where to begin,” said Schulteis about developing YourEventMarketplace. “This is why I launched the marketplace. We had clients approach us for years asking for recommendations for platforms or planners, venues, and A/V companies. People were always approaching us about finding the perfect platform for an event or in a panic about finding the right experiences to add to their event,” she adds.
Running her own business means that Schulteis is very organized. Over the years, she kept a private, curated list of the various event organizers, leading to her decision to share it, helping to promote the events industry after the hardships it suffered during the pandemic.
In addition, the Great Resignation has created a massive gap in corporate event departments. With crucial staff members missing, an event marketplace can fill that role; it is the perfect place for those organizing a single event or departments that plan several events a year.
Schulteis proudly adds, “YourEventMarketplace brings so many people together in a virtual place, helping them get the ideas and support they need.”
Event planners can also subscribe to receive invaluable information about industry news, case studies, and spectacular events. Join YourEventMarketplace and claim a free listing to increase your online presence.
About YourEventMarketplace
This is the industry-disrupting online event marketplace directory born during a trying time for the events industry. The platform connects professional and one-time event planners to a world of companies and individual specialists. Here you can find the right agency, vendor, or service for your next hybrid, live or virtual event.
Lisa Schulteis
Coordinating events is daunting because they require a host of professionals who understand the intricacies involved. YourEventMarketplace.com makes it easier to find event industry professionals for the various services required, ensuring the perfect event planning.
Setting the Bar High
The inspiration to create significant events that leave a lasting impression requires some creative and original ideas. However, as most event planners are aware, inspiration means nothing if the team behind the event lack coordination, experience, and professionalism.
Setting the bar high is crucial for Lisa Schulteis. As she launches her new venture, people who have worked with her know that her experience across various platforms and her knowledge of outsourcing specialists are unsurpassable.
She is known for her unique viewpoints and creative ideas that have left behind a trail of more than 250 satisfied clients to date. These include everything from solopreneurs to some of the most prominent corporations.
At YourEventMarketplace, organizers can connect with various providers in several categories. These categories include virtual event platforms, venues for live events, event strategy, planning, design, music, photography, videography, staffing, and event activities.
The site also includes a review and rating system for providers, and there are enhanced profile options. Soon, the marketplace for event professionals plans to release an RFP system to assist planners in finding the right provider for their particular event.
Launching a New Business
Schulteis is not new to virtual and hybrid event planning. The founder of YourEventMarketplace is also the founder and owner of ElectraLime Marketing, LLC, a business she founded in 2009 to provide professional marketing solutions. However, this business soon grew as her interests in virtual events, exhibitor marketing, and event marketing expanded.
In June 2021, she founded YourEventMarketplace.com at a difficult time for the industry in general. As she launches her new venture, she can’t help feeling excited, knowing that people are keen to get their events calendars back on track again.
Events organizers embraced the changes of the past two years quickly. As the world is slowly moving back to fewer restrictions, these new events models they incorporated are likely to stay with us, ensuring that virtual and hybrid events will remain popular.
One of the advantages of these two types of events is that even people far away who would have otherwise not attended can now participate. Virtual and hybrid events allow you to expand your message to a global audience.
“So many people are looking for the right service provider for their event but have no idea where to begin,” said Schulteis about developing YourEventMarketplace. “This is why I launched the marketplace. We had clients approach us for years asking for recommendations for platforms or planners, venues, and A/V companies. People were always approaching us about finding the perfect platform for an event or in a panic about finding the right experiences to add to their event,” she adds.
Running her own business means that Schulteis is very organized. Over the years, she kept a private, curated list of the various event organizers, leading to her decision to share it, helping to promote the events industry after the hardships it suffered during the pandemic.
In addition, the Great Resignation has created a massive gap in corporate event departments. With crucial staff members missing, an event marketplace can fill that role; it is the perfect place for those organizing a single event or departments that plan several events a year.
Schulteis proudly adds, “YourEventMarketplace brings so many people together in a virtual place, helping them get the ideas and support they need.”
Event planners can also subscribe to receive invaluable information about industry news, case studies, and spectacular events. Join YourEventMarketplace and claim a free listing to increase your online presence.
About YourEventMarketplace
This is the industry-disrupting online event marketplace directory born during a trying time for the events industry. The platform connects professional and one-time event planners to a world of companies and individual specialists. Here you can find the right agency, vendor, or service for your next hybrid, live or virtual event.
Lisa Schulteis
YourEventMarketplace
lisa@youreventmarketplace.com