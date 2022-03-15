Aircraft Carrier Arresting Systems Market by Platform (Ground Based, and Ship Based) Forecast, 2022-2029

Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing. Aircraft arresting systems absorb the momentum of the aircraft in order to stop aircraft in various circumstances such as in regular landing, in emergency landing, and during the aborted takeoff. The aircraft arresting systems are broadly categorized into three types: aircraft arresting barriers, aircraft arresting cables, and engineered material arresting systems. Engineered material arresting system (EMAS) is used at commercial airports, while aircraft arresting barriers & aircraft arresting cables are military systems used for tactical aircrafts such as fighter aircraft. Aircraft arresting systems can be fixed in a runway or can be portable in nature, depending on its use. Aircraft arresting systems increase safety of passengers & pilots by assisting in secure aircraft landing. In aircraft carrier, aircraft arresting system uses arresting gears. Several steel wire ropes are fitted across the aircraft landing area in the aircraft carrier. The tailhook of aircraft engages the wire and converts aircraft kinetic energy into hydraulic energy to stop the aircraft.

Major Market Players:

General Atomics, Safran, SCAMA AB, Aries S.A., A-Tech Inc., A-laskuvarjo, QinetiQ North America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Wire Rope Industries, and WireCo® WorldGroup

Increase in the number of aircraft carriers across the globe, advancement in arresting gear technologies, and increase in the use of arresting systems in naval carriers are some of the major factors which drive the growth of the global aircraft carrier arresting systems market. However, high costs involved in development & maintenance of aircraft arresting system is restraining the growth of the aircraft carrier arresting systems market. On the contrary, increase in use of aircraft arresting gears in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is expected to further contribute in the growth of aircraft carrier arresting systems market in the future.

Growing global conflicts, political & military interests have led the countries to increase their naval fleet, including aircraft carriers. Several countries such as USA, Russia, China, India, and Brazil are having aircraft carriers under construction or planning to acquire in near future. Hence, such surge in the number of aircraft carriers across the globe is driving the global aircraft carrier arresting systems market.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in aircraft carrier arresting systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• Supply of aircraft arresting carrier system parts such as arresting gear and related components have been adversely impacted due to COVID-19.

• Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely effected growth of global aircraft arresting systems market, as aircraft arresting system is also used in CATOBAR and STOBAR aircraft carriers.

• Demand may rise extensively in global aircraft carrier arresting systems market in upcoming quarter as industry’s production has started to get momentum after tough phase of COVID-19.

• Government spending may get shift towards economy recovery which has been affected by COVID-19 pandemic, such shifting can result in postponing or cancellation of new aircraft carriers for their navy, which will affect adversely to the aircraft carrier arresting systems market.

