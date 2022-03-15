Overwater LLC Announces Upcoming Presale of $OVER Token

$OVER Token is an Augmented Reality platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwater LLC is excited to announce the upcoming presale for its brand-new $OVER Token on July 1st, 2022.Overwater is the Augmented Reality platform, powered by the Ethereum Blockchain, that will make it possible for users with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. The platform’s mission is to be the new standard in augmented reality together with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) geolocated to create the Live Metaverse within the World Overwater.In the platform’s most recent news, Overwater has made the game-changing announcement that it will be launching its first utility token $OVER, based on the Ethereum blockchain. The $OVER Token powers the Live Metaverse and the World Overwater through the power of Augmented Reality and is based on Ethereum’s smart contract ERC-20 standard.“Welcome to the World Overwater, powered by the Ethereum Blockchain, that is bringing the Live Metaverse to your reality,” says CEO of Overwater, Rick Jennings. “Overwater will be the platform to release Overwater GEO NFTs, parcels stored inside a blockchain-based ledger, that make up the digital layer subdividing our planet into pinpoint geolocated NFTs. Every plot of virtual real estate uses the ERC-721 standard of tradable assets, meaning that each token is a non-fungible token (NFT), characterized by its digital scarcity as a collectible and wholly distinct asset to buy, sell, trade, or hold. So, when you buy a piece of the world Overwater, you acquire a unique and irreplicable piece of the Ethereum blockchain.” Historically, NFTs have functioned as mere collectibles, satisfying a unique, although narrow, range of use. Today, however, widespread NFT adoption has reached a tipping point, with NFT based gaming platforms like Overwater giving users revolutionary ways to monetize and move digital assets on the blockchain.$OVER’s exciting launch will officially be released on July 1st, 2022, and will not only be the go-to platform for Augmented Reality within the Real World Metaverse, but will also disrupt multiple sections to include:• Digital content monetization• Digital advertising• Digital experience monetization• P2P jobs• Live EventsThe launch’s blueprint includes the following details:StartJuly 1, 2022 (12:00PM EST)Number of tokens for Pre-Sale50,000,000 $OVER (5%)EndJuly 18, 2022 (11:00AM EST)Tokens exchange rate1 $OVER = .02 centsAcceptable currenciesETH, BTC, USDCMinimal transaction amount50,000 $OVER or $1,000 USDFor more information about Overwater, or its $OVER Token, please visit https://overwater.com/ About Overwater LLCOverwater LLC are pioneers of integration Augmented Reality into the Real World Live Metaverse. The entire Overwater community contributes to its growth, thus making the platform independent of its creators. Overwater GEO NFTs are freely tradable among users in a decentralized fashion using the Overwater NFT marketplace. This means that Overwater GEO owners can decide what kind of EXPerience the user will have, once physically entered in the Overwater geolocation.