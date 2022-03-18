Curcuru Agency Now Offers Hippo Insurance with 2 Exclusive Offers

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency

Policies provided by Hippo set a new standard of home insurance and offer protection for what’s important to today’s homeowner.

Hippo provides Curcuru Agency customers with incredible offers” — Ann Curcuru

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curcuru Agency is now offering home insurance through Hippo. Policies provided by Hippo set a new standard of home insurance and offer protection for what’s important to today’s homeowner. Because a smarter home is a safer home, don’t you agree?

2 Hippo offers include

1) Complimentary Smart Home Monitoring System

Your home insurance policy comes with a complimentary smart home monitoring system and a discount on your premium for protecting your home against common risks like fire, water damage and theft. (Offer currently available for eligible types of homes in the following states: AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, IL, IN, MI, NH, NV, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, WI, MO, MN, NM, UT, VA, VT, MD, NJ, OR, NE, ME, WV and NY. Smart home discounts are given at the time of purchase to eligible homeowners and require activation of the system provided).

2) Hippo Home Care is Complimentary Home Care

Hippo Home Care is a free service for Hippo Insurance Services customers to help stop small things from becoming big problems. Hippo is there to help with virtual support for any part of your home—from bathroom concerns to outdoor upkeep and everything in between. On Demand Expert Help is included. Call or email anytime you need a hand with home maintenance or repairs and their Home Care Experts will help you troubleshoot the issue on the spot. Hippo Home Care comes with trusted recommendations. If they can’t fix your issue remotely, they can help find professional service providers in your area.

“Hippo provides Curcuru Agency customers with incredible offers. Hippo Home Care is an outstanding program that will save time and money while the Smart Monitoring Service is truly a cutting edge program,” stated Ann Curcuru, owner of Curcuru Agency.

Hippo also

• Provides complimentary smart home devices to eligible customers with discounts baked in

• Offers access to home-care services and ongoing home maintenance through Hippo Home Care

• Uses advanced technology to offer coverages for your home with just the right amount of protection, year after year (Hippo Insurance Services (“Hippo”) is a general agent for affiliated and non-affiliated insurance companies. Hippo is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates, and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. We do not in any way imply that the materials on the site or products are available in jurisdictions in which we are not licensed to do business or that we are soliciting business in any such jurisdiction. Any estimated premium savings are based on comparisons of state rates of Hippo’s prices to average industry prices. Coverage under your insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer.)

For more information: https://curcuruagency.com/personal-lines

Hippo

We’re on a mission to change how people think about home care and home insurance.

Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

Contact:

Ann Curcuru

Curcuru Agency

Curcuruagency.com

ann@curcuruagency.com

248-765-4671