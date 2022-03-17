Curcuru Agency Now Features Insurance for High Net Worth Clients

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency now offers the following insurance programs: high value home, personal umbrella, automobile, valuables and collections, and watercraft

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curcuru Agency has partnered with Kelly Klee to offer following the insurance programs: high value home, personal umbrella, automobile, valuables and collections, and watercraft

Curcuru Agency now has custom built coverage for high net worth individuals. After taking time to understand your coverage needs they will prepare a custom-tailored plan designed to protect what's important to you. They have a holistic approach to coverage, looking at your entire portfolio of risks to ensure you are properly covered and no detail is overlooked.

Special class of coverage: If you insure your home for more than $1 Million, you are eligible for great coverage not offered by mass-market insurance. It is a special class of coverage designed for those with more to protect. It includes higher limits, protection for unique situations, and a hassle-free claims experience.

New Curcuru Agency features include:

Expert Advice

• Specializing in advising and finding the right insurance coverage for high net worth individuals and families.

World-Class Protection

• Working with all the most prestigious private client insurance companies.

Concierge Service

• Clients have access to a dedicated coverage concierge, and a 24/7/365 hotline so they will be there when you need them.

World-class products, like Chubb and AIG, give you coverage options not available with standard market policies. With plans hand-crafted by expert high-net-worth coverage advisors, the product is a step above.

Kelly Klee

With decades of collective experience in the insurance industry, the Kelly Klee team has worked with countless successful individuals all over the country and is able to build on and apply those experiences with clients every day.

Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

Contact:

Ann Curcuru

Curcuru Agency

Curcuruagency.com

ann@curcuruagency.com

248-765-4671