Curcuru Agency Encourages Flood Safety Awareness During Spring

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency

As Spring starts on March 20 the threat of floods begins. Curcuru Agency wants to make sure that everyone practices flood safety.

Floods happen all year, but the danger is especially high in Spring.” — Ann Curcuru

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Spring starts on March 20 the threat of floods begins. Curcuru Agency wants to make sure that everyone practices flood safety for their home and is ready for unexpected floods that occur this time of year.

The National Weather Service notes: Nearly every day, flooding happens somewhere in the United States or its territories. Flooding can cause more damage in the United States than any other weather-related event...with an average of 8 billion dollars a year. Flooding is also one of America's most underrated killers, causing nearly 90 fatalities per year.

Take steps to prepare for a flood for your family including:

• Prepare a family disaster plan including a communications plan and list of contacts.

• Keep insurance, important documents, and other valuable items in a safe deposit box.

• Assemble a disaster supplies kit.

• Find out where you can go if ordered to evacuate.

• Make a keep-in-touch arrangement with relatives and friends.

Curcuru Agency encourages everyone to take steps to protect their home as well. Even if you are not in an area where flood insurance is required, please note: There remains a 1 in 4 chance your home may be damaged by flood, even if you are mapped into a the low-moderate risk flood zone. Don't be fooled by a line on a map -- everyone has a risk of flooding.

Prepare your home:

• Check if your insurance covers flood damage. If not, find out how to get flood insurance.

• Make an itemized list of personal property well in advance. Photograph or video the interior and exterior of your home.

• Don't rely on federal disaster assistance -- only flood insurance pays for covered flood loss. Disaster assistance, typically a loan for less than $2,500 to be repaid with interest, is available only with a presidential declaration

“Floods happen all year, but the danger is especially high in Spring. We encourage everyone to take safety precautions and to check their flood insurance policy. If you don’t have flood insurance, it is a good idea to speak with your insurance about the possible danger of flooding in your area. We are happy to assist,” stated Ann Curcuru, owner of Curcuru Agency.

For more information: https://curcuruagency.com/flood-insurance

Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

Contact:

Ann Curcuru

Curcuru Agency

Curcuruagency.com

ann@curcuruagency.com

248-765-4671