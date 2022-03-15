Curcuru Agency Now Offers Coterie Insurance for Small Businesses

Ann Curcuru, Owner Curcuru Agency Curcuru Agency Coterie

Coterie is fast, easy, reliable coverage that reaches businesses where they are, when they need it.

Coterie’s technology is first rate, and our agents are able to serve small business owners in new ways” — Ann Curcuru

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curcuru Agency is now offering fast, data-driven policies, which makes getting the coverage people need easy, quick and affordable. Coterie is fast, easy, reliable coverage that reaches businesses where they are, when they need it.

“Coterie is a great company and we are excited to offer their small business insurance. Coterie’s technology is first rate, and our agents are able to serve small business owners in new ways,” stated Ann Curcuru, owner of Curcuru Agency.

Coterie offers a tech-based approach to business insurance using data-driven automation, providing accurate, affordable coverage – without the hassle. Coterie Insurance named Best InsurTech in the 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

Curcuru Agency now offers Coterie’s:

General Liability

General Liability is the most common form of insurance for small businesses, as every single professional is required to have some form of general liability coverage. Coterie offers both standard, year-long policies, as well as flexible duration, project-based coverage through our partners.

Business Owners Policy

A Business Owners Policy (BOP) is more versatile and protects both a business owner’s business and property – all in one package (typically combining General Liability and Property Insurance). This type of insurance for small businesses can reimburse the policyholder for damaged personal property.

Professional Liability

Professional Liability (PL), also known as Errors and Omissions, a type of liability insurance that covers you for failure to uphold contractual promises in mostly service-based professions.

Businesses can get a quote here: https://quote.coterieinsurance.com/getquote/industry

Coterie offers instant quoting and issuing of policies as well as a 100% digital underwriting process, agents and brokers can simplify and digitize their operations to better serve small businesses. Digital insurance platforms are able to leverage Coterie’s simple, easy to integrate APIs, to further streamline the quoting and binding experience. Coterie’s expansive appetite is the most inclusive for the small businesses of today.

Coterie Insurance

Coterie Insurance is on a mission to make business insurance easy. Through tech-based business insurance solutions, Coterie Insurance delivers simpler coverage, more accurate pricing, and a streamlined experience.

Curcuru Agency

Curcuru Agency is committed to bringing quality insurance products to market for personal lines and business owners. With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry the Curcuru Agency team is ready to serve with policies for car, home, flood, and businesses in a variety of industries. Quality and service are the hallmarks of the Curcuru Agency experience.

