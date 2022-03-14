Charles Carfagno Jr's A Demon's Quest is now available on Amazon
The enthralling Demon’s Quest epic, a spellbinding tale of adventure, magic, and myth has captivated the hearts, mesmerizing the minds of all adventure readers.
A Demon’s Quest is a book you will love to read. It gives enjoyable experience and takes a break from reality.”DEVON,, PENNSYLVANIA,, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The epic fantasy adventure A Demon’s Quest - The Beginning of the End (Volume 1) has been published on Amazon. This extraordinary book by Charles Carfagno Jr. is full of fast action, fantastic writing, lively dialogues, and adventurous scenes. Since the beginning, the incredible actions take place; demons emerged from the underworld to stake their claim on humanity. Battle lines are hastily drawn, trapping friends and foes in a fight for their lives. We see heroes emerging; they displayed their bravery and valor by volunteering to serve the cause. The captivating writing style creates an original fantasy world, allowing readers to get fully engrossed in the story. They feel as if they have become part of the story, creating a mood for suspense and thrill that is going on every page. So, as we continue reading, the magnificent scenes keep our heart pumping, making us turn the page at warp speed. The melodramatic sensational scenes and dialogues create suspense and excitement about what’s to come next in the story. Consequently, this provokes readers to read the book at once.
— Charles Carfagno Jr states,
The author expounds that peace has ruled for centuries across the land until demons came with their vicious and greedy desire to destroy humans. They are deceitful and manipulative, setting clever traps to conquer the world of humanity. As in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, the book is filled with monsters, demons, Gilex one of the book’s inspiring characters stimulates the Blood Knights to use them to save mankind from evil. Readers find him mysterious as he keeps mesmerizing the readers through his magic. Then there is Torhan, who is worried for his friend Jacko and gets drawn into his mystery when a magical scabbard and dagger mysteriously appear in his room. We are introduced to Monks of the Order of Open Palm and the Lord of the Mind who are engaged in different battles.
The story of Volume 1 of the book revolves around a group of adventures whose mission is to defeat Togan and get their hands on huge wealth. One of the group members has a different plan. He awakens the legendary Blood Knights and, with their help, aims to rule the world. He has the book of ancient chants, the Book of Blood. Whoever hears it, recites it, and it changes their mind. The readers enjoy reading the Red Knight and Torhan’s storylines the most, which compelled them to purchase the next volume.
Author Charles Carfagno Jr. has created a world akin to Dungeons and Dragons. Amazing and captivating scenes demonstrate his creativity.
“It was shortly after midnight when Utar woke up, startled by his dreams. They warned him of pending danger and prompted him to seek out Gilex. Quickly, he donned his cloak over his armor and left the confines of his tent as he headed into the chilly night air. He reached Gilex’s tent and entered after calling his name. To his surprise, everything appeared as if he had never slept. The makeshift bed, made of straw, was undisturbed, and his weapons and armor were near the bed. On his way back, he passed Gilex’s tent again. This time, he noticed footsteps trailing off toward the north. Activating a glowing rock, he headed off in that direction.”
A Demon’s Quest is empowered with creative imagination and illuminating thoughts of the author that keeps the story and the characters intact. The adventurous plot is conceived with depth; the readers have been absorbed by epic battles, leaving them breathless and excited to read the book with consistency. The author is excited to share his writing with the world. He hopes that the epic battles, mythical scenes, demons, unimaginable creatures, and many great fight scenes that the real martial art masters inspire will keep the readers enthralled till the end of the book. A great read for all fantasy fans, both young and adult; they will be enthusiastic about meeting Game of Thrones and Kung Fu Theater, a tale of myth and magic, and a lot more.
Grab a copy today! The book is marvelous and mesmerizing. The suspense and adventure in the book send chills down your spine, making it an intensely enjoyable read. Once you start reading, you won’t regret spending a few afternoons reading this thrilling book.
About the Author
Award-winning author Charles Carfagno Jr. is a native of Pennsylvania. He’s been writing since 2003 and currently writes on nights and weekends, in addition to his successful day job in the IT field. He is also a practitioner of Western Martial Artists for over eight years, and his skills in the art have allowed him to create so many memorable fight scenes throughout the series.
