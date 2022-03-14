Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Cherokee County; One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found near Grassy Pond Road and Lois Drive in Gaffney, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One puppy was exposed. Out of an abundance of caution and due to the risk associated with a known exposure to a pet that has never been vaccinated, the owners have chosen to have the puppy euthanized.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on March 10, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on March 11, 2022.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “Contact your local Environmental Affairs office for further guidance.”

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC. If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the first animal in Cherokee County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been nine cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, none of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Cherokee County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

###