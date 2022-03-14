Salon Chairs Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of USD 16,200 Million by 2032, Finds Fact.MR
North America tops the global salon chairs market accounting for 24.1% of global market share in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Salon Chairs market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Salon Chairs
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Salon Chairs. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Salon Chairs Market across various industries and regions.
The global salon chairs market is estimated at USD 9,600 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16,200 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022- 2032. The global salon chairs market accounts for ~2% of the global furniture market in 2022. The global salon chairs market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,600 Million during the assessment period of 2022-2032.
Hydraulic Chairs Transforming Hair and Beauty Industry
The hydraulic chairs are widely used in barbershops and beauty salons worldwide due to convenience and ease offered by them to the stylists. The adoption of hydraulic chairs have transformed the hair and beauty industry and accounts for 36.4% of the global salon chair market share.
Hydraulic chairs come in two type’s i.e. electric hydraulic chairs (which are the most expensive chairs) and manual hydraulic chairs. The hydraulic mechanism of the chair allows the stylists to adjust the height of the chair using a button or a foot pedal, and some of them even allow tilting of the chair, thus creating more demand.
Which is the dominant region in Salon Chairs Market?
North America salon chairs market is the dominant region in the overall market as it contributes approximately 24.1% to the overall salon chairs market. Salons are gaining popularity in North America as more number of consumers are getting attracted to the beauty industry. Additionally, consumers seeking new beauty treatments are opting for salon services to rejuvenate from hectic routines. These factors are projected to support North America salon chairs market growth by 6.1% in the assessment period of 2022-2032.
In North America, the United States is the dominant country as it holds 15.9% of the overall market share. United States accounts for the presence of more than 76,000 beauty salons and 4,400 barber shops, which generates more than USD 20 billion in revenues combined.
Customers in the U.S are focused on embracing beauty and spend excessively on salons. The top 50 salon operators generate more than 15% of the revenue of the US salon industry, whereas the top 50 barbershops generate more than 30% of revenue. This trend is likely to persist in coming years and is to support salon chair market growth.
What is the market scenario in the Asia-Pacific?
East Asian and South Asian countries accounted ~18% and ~15% valuation, respectively by share for the global salon chair market in 2021.
Consumers in countries like China, India, Vietnam, Japan etc. are becoming conscious of their looks and this trend is driven by social media and peer pressure. Therefore, millennials and generation Z in such countries are making greater use of salons and spas to look good. Additionally, more customers from this generation are poised to add to the list in coming years. Thus, the Asia-Pacific salon chair market is anticipated to provide an additional 3/5th of the present revenue of the salon chairs market in coming years.
Global Salon Chairs Market by Category
By Product Type:
• Conventional Barber Chairs
• Antique Barber Chairs
• All-purpose Salon Chairs
• Modern Barber Chairs
By Mechanism:
• All Electric Salon Chairs
• Hydraulic Salon Chairs
By Reclining Type:
• Electric Reclining Salon Chairs
• Hydraulic Reclining Salon Chairs
• Non-reclining Salon Chairs
By End-User:
• Franchised Salon Chain
• Non-franchised Salon Chain
• Independent Salon
By Sales Channel:
• Online Retailers
• Direct Sales
• Club Stores
• Specialist Retailers
Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Salon Chairs Market
The global salon chairs market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.
Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced salon chairs products.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of salon chairs positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.
For instance: Takara Belmont in 2019, launched Riche Series, a series of products for eyelash extension services. It includes a full chair, wagon and stool for the comfort and safety of both esthetician and client. The chair is designed in such a position that it provides long-term comfort to the client. Additionally, it is height-adjustable and stable, alleviates the discomfort for the technician and remains in an ideal position, helping extension artists set the perfect sightline.
Key Companies Profiled
• Maletti
• Takara Belmont USA
• EarthLite, LLC
• BUY-RITE BEAUTY
• Collins
• LCL BEAUTY
• GAMMA & BROSS S.p.A.
• Pietranera Srl
• Keller International
