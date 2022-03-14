Application For cosmetics industry To Hold Nearly 50% Of The Egg Yolk Oil Market; Demand To Grow By 7% CAGR Through 2031
Egg yolk oil derived from hen eggs has witnessed increasing preference for cosmetic, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications.UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recently revamped Fact.MR study forecasts that the global egg yolk market will enjoy positive growth, registering a 7% value CAGR from 2022-2032. As per the study, the market is scheduled to reach US$ 528.97 Mn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Demand appears robust amid extensive applications in cosmetic and personal care products.
From 2017 to 2021, the market inclined at a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$ 254.15 Mn. The COVID-19 pandemic had varying degrees of impact on the global market, with sales across the commercial space declining sharply amid falling footfalls in salons and other professional beauty clinics for face and hair enhancement procedures. Simultaneously, residential grade egg yolk oil infused products sales increased as people began opting for DIY cosmetic enhancements.
Future market demand for egg yolk oil is dependent upon extensive applications to treat hair fall. People are increasingly tilting towards natural hair care treatment, as they become aware about adverse impacts of synthetic hair enhancement chemicals.
Why is U.S. Dominating the Egg Yolk Oil Market?
The U.S. is expected to hold the greatest market share during the forecast period, owing to its large number of dietetic supplement manufacturing businesses. According to Fact.MR’s report, the country is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2022-2032.
In U.S., the surge in dietary supplement sales is mostly owing to consumers' hectic schedules and high stress levels, which has resulted in an increase in lifestyle disorders such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.
Why is Germany considered to be an Important Market for Egg Yolk Oil Sales?
Germany has seen an increase in the cosmetic business, which has increased demand for egg yolk oil in the European market. In Germany, over 72% of consumers of all ages use beauty and personal care products because they feel it is essential to living a healthy and sanitary life.
It is a promising market for new inventions and launches in the beauty and personal care sector due to consumer behavior toward maintaining a high quality of life which further propels the egg yolk oil market growth. A CAGR of 6.7% is expected for the German market.
Key Segments Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Industry Analysis
By Poultry Type :
• Hen Egg Yolk Oil
• Duck Egg Yolk Oil
By Application :
• Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements
• Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry
• Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products
By Sales Channel :
• Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil
• Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers
• Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales
Competitive Landscape
• Kewpie Corporation is a prominent egg yolk oil manufacturer. The company offers the Egg Yolk Lecithin PL-30S oil, Egg Yolk Lecithin LPL-20S and Yolk Oil HF. These are largely utilized for preparation of food products. Likewise, it offers egg yolk lecithin for cosmetic products (PL-30S and PL-100P)
• Likewise, Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd. offers DHA extracted chicken egg yolk oil from DHA-fortified chickens. The uniqueness of this oil is that it is extracted by ethanol. Consequently, there is no excessive heat treatment, leading to less denaturation of its constituents
Key Companies Profiled
• Kewpie Corporation
• Natural Sourcing LLC
• Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Jinagxi Global Natural Spice Co. Ltd.
• Vav Life Sciences Private Limited
• Ecovatec Solutions Inc.
• Go Natural Pakistan
• Hunan Health Guard Bio-Tech Inc.
• Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• By application, cosmetics industry to generate 50% of egg yolk oil market demand
• Hen egg yolk derived oil to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn in value by 2032
• By sales channel, online egg yolk oil distribution likely to register maximum growth
• U.S to experience highest egg yolk oil sales, registering a CAGR of 7% through 2032
• Germany to be an opportunistic egg yolk oil landscape, clocking a 6.7% CAGR
• Egg yolk oil market likely to be valued at US$ 268.91 Mn by 2022-end
How the Hair Care Industry Drives the Egg Yolk Oil Market?
Increasing customer preference for skincare and the expanding popularity of essential oils have both had a significant influence on the egg yolk oil market's growth. Furthermore, the egg yolk oil market is in high demand due to its expanding use in nutraceuticals applications to cure dyspepsia and improve immune system functioning.
Hair loss is one of the primary rising challenges that have affected every region. Hair loss, which leads to baldness, is becoming a significant issue among men, resulting in a greater desire for hair loss treatments. According to the American Hair Loss Association, MPB (Male Pattern Baldness) accounts for more than 95% of hair loss in males.
Greater Preference for Hen Egg Yolk Derived Oil?
Egg yolk oil derived from hen eggs has witnessed increasing preference for cosmetic, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications. Hen egg oils contain vital ingredients that are rich in phospholipids and triglycerides with cholesterol. As per Fact.MR, the segment is likely to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn by 2032.
Increasing sales of hen egg yolk derived oils are largely fueled with their use in topical ointments to facilitate skin healing, hair conditioning and treating other ailments such as skin ulcers, hemorrhoids, frostbite, ringworm, eczema and nasal vestibulitis.
Cosmetics Industry to be Key Beneficiary of Egg Yolk Oil?
The market is segmented by application into dietary supplements, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic products. Cosmetics products are expected to be the fastest-growing markets throughout the projection period. The segment will likely accumulate 50% of total revenue.
Because egg yolk is primarily water and fat, it is an excellent water-binding agent that seals moisture into your skin cells, keeping your face smooth and supple. Face masks made from egg yolk are fantastic for persons with dry or flaky skin. Egg yolk ingredients help to hydrate, nourish, and moisturize dry skin.
