Read more about VA AIR Commission Report

POSTED ON March 14, 2022

Today the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released its Asset and Infrastructure Review report that includes recommendations by the VA Secretary to cement the department as the primary, world-class provider and coordinator of Veterans health care for generations to come. The AIR report and the Secretary’s final recommendations can be found at https://www.va.gov/aircommissionreport. Once at that page, you will notice links to Volumes I and II. To view the market recommendations (Volume II) for VISN 16 which Louisiana is included in, visit https://www.va.gov/AIRCOMMISSIONREPORT/docs/VISN16-Market-Recommendation.pdf. You will find northern Louisiana in the Central Market beginning on page 18 and southern Louisiana in the Southern Market beginning on page 32.

The VA MISSION Act requires Secretary McDonough to publish the AIR report in the Federal Register and submit it to Congress and a presidentially appointed AIR Commission. The AIR Commission will conduct public hearings as part of its review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its own recommendations to the president for further review in 2023.

AIR is an initiative to study the current and future health care needs of Veterans across America, and to evaluate VA’s health care infrastructure to ensure VA is ready and able to continue to provide Veterans with world-class access and outcomes. The Secretary’s recommendations and final submission fully complies with the requirements of the VA MISSION Act of 2018. VA’s recommendations will:

Cement VA as the primary, world-class provider and coordinator of Veterans health care for generations to come

Build a health care network with the right facilities, in the right places, to provide the right care for all Veterans, including underserved and at-risk Veteran populations in every part of the country—making sure that our facilities and services are where the Veterans are

Ensure that the infrastructure that makes up the Department of Veterans Affairs in the decades ahead reflects the needs of the 21st century Veterans—not the needs and challenges of a health care system that was built, in many cases, 80 years ago

Strengthen our roles as the leading health care researchers in America and with our academic partnerships to remain the leading health care training institution in America

Many of the potential changes to VA’s health care infrastructure may be several years away and are dependent on Commission, Presidential, and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning.

This information is for your awareness, and we will keep you updated as we receive more information from the federal VA.